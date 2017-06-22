Movie Theaters
Marcus Announces New ‘Food-First’ Theater
On Friday, June 30 at 9 a.m. Marcus Theatres willopen the doors to BistroPlex, a new theater with an extensive focus on food.Adjacent from Southridge Mall in Greendale, BistroPlex will feature a widevariety of food with ingredients from .. more
Jun 22, 2017 5:50 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
Milwaukee's Rich History of Movie Theaters, Bowling Alleys
Two fresh entries in Arcadia Publishing's "Images of America" series give readers a peek into Wisconsin history through vintage movie theaters and turn-of-the-20th-century bowling alleys.Most Milwaukeeans are familiar with the 1927-built Or... more
Mar 7, 2011 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Heart of Joyce Carol Oates
Joyce Carol Oates is probably more prolific than any prominent author in America. Not since Isaac Asimov has anyone written as much or as often, albeit Asimov’s resume included non-fiction in areas where he demonstrated no special authority... more
Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books