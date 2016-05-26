RSS

Brunch with the Barons, a historical beer event, is comingto Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery on Saturday, June 18.Forest Home Cemetery is the resting place for many ofMilwaukee’s beer barons. Brunch with the Barons brings their lives a.. more

May 26, 2016 5:51 PM Around MKE

Image via YoutubeMilwaukeePublic Television’s most popular local show Around the Corner with JohnMcGivern premieres its 5th season on Thursday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m. Forfive seasons, Around the Corner with John McGivern has explored 65 to.. more

Jan 5, 2016 7:40 PM Around MKE

Paul Blart 2 is a film so bad that it's not even worth seeing to enjoy how bad it is.Our 60 second review:For more from the Optimism Vaccine, including podcasts, columns, and more 60 second reviews, visit optimismvaccine.com. more

Apr 30, 2015 8:15 PM Around MKE

Culinary educator Alamelu Vairavan, born and raisedin India but a Milwaukee resident for most of her adult life, has a deep desireto educate people about healthy, flavorful cooking with legumes, rice, meat andfresh veggies. She also hopes to fa.. more

Dec 29, 2014 7:20 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Sneak Preview: The season premiere of the award-winning “Downton Abbey” was previewed by some 700 diehard fans at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC). The free event more

Dec 23, 2013 3:18 AM Around MKE

 Acacia Theatre will be holding auditions for its production of Anne of Green Gables. The musical adaptation is being directed by Danette Buikema with musical direction by Jenee O'Connor. The Nancy Ford/Gretchen Cryer musical makes its way to t.. more

Apr 22, 2012 2:02 AM Theater

Oftentimes, non-cable television seems like a throwback to the era of records and rotary phones. But Milwaukee Public Television (MPTV) sidesteps the time warp by staying relevant with progressive and diverse programming.In the 1950s Congre... more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

As regular readers know, two of the topics that I most frequently answer questions about are the G-spot and female ejaculation. There’s still a lot of mystery and misinformation out there about this area of our anatomy; in fact, I stopped u... more

Sep 30, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress 2 Comments

Last weekend Milwaukee Public Television (MPTV) debuted “Cooking Raw,” a new eight-part cooking series that offers plenty of creative alternatives to standing in front of a hot stove to cook a meal this summer. Mother-daughter duo Caroline ... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

If you attend “Summerdances: Uncovered,” the major concert to be presented through June 5 by the Department of Dance of the UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts, you will do well to bring an open mind about what constitutes contemporary dan... more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

Thursday, Oct. 1 MPTV Community Cinema: The 1930s’ Civilian Conservation Corps ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Tyler Kroll of The Gentlemen’s Hour recently told me that the offbeat Milwaukee-based sketch comedy group will be appearing on local television. And you don’t even need cable or dish TV to be able to see them. When he told me where and when to.. more

Mar 14, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

The state Supreme Court, state Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen and the big business lobby Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) handed Wisconsin residents a $350 million tax hike—and gave corporations a new tax break. Four jus... more

Jul 17, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

