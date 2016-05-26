Mptv
New Beer Event Coming to Milwaukee Cemetery
Brunch with the Barons, a historical beer event, is comingto Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery on Saturday, June 18.Forest Home Cemetery is the resting place for many ofMilwaukee’s beer barons. Brunch with the Barons brings their lives a.. more
May 26, 2016 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Around The Corner With John McGivern To Premiere 5th Season This Week
Image via YoutubeMilwaukeePublic Television’s most popular local show Around the Corner with JohnMcGivern premieres its 5th season on Thursday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m. Forfive seasons, Around the Corner with John McGivern has explored 65 to.. more
Jan 5, 2016 7:40 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: 'Paul Blart 2'
Paul Blart 2 is a film so bad that it's not even worth seeing to enjoy how bad it is.Our 60 second review:For more from the Optimism Vaccine, including podcasts, columns, and more 60 second reviews, visit optimismvaccine.com. more
Apr 30, 2015 8:15 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
‘Healthful Indian Flavors with Alamelu’
Culinary educator Alamelu Vairavan, born and raisedin India but a Milwaukee resident for most of her adult life, has a deep desireto educate people about healthy, flavorful cooking with legumes, rice, meat andfresh veggies. She also hopes to fa.. more
Dec 29, 2014 7:20 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Sneak Preview: The season premiere of the award-winning “Downton Abbey” was previewed by some 700 diehard fans at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC). The free event more
Dec 23, 2013 3:18 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Further Auditions for Anne of Green Gables
Acacia Theatre will be holding auditions for its production of Anne of Green Gables. The musical adaptation is being directed by Danette Buikema with musical direction by Jenee O'Connor. The Nancy Ford/Gretchen Cryer musical makes its way to t.. more
Apr 22, 2012 2:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
MPTV: Bringing Arts, Education to Milwaukee
Oftentimes, non-cable television seems like a throwback to the era of records and rotary phones. But Milwaukee Public Television (MPTV) sidesteps the time warp by staying relevant with progressive and diverse programming.In the 1950s Congre... more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
Three Questions With Deborah Sundahl, Female Ejaculation Expert
As regular readers know, two of the topics that I most frequently answer questions about are the G-spot and female ejaculation. There’s still a lot of mystery and misinformation out there about this area of our anatomy; in fact, I stopped u... more
Sep 30, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 2 Comments
MPTV’s ‘Cooking Raw’
Last weekend Milwaukee Public Television (MPTV) debuted “Cooking Raw,” a new eight-part cooking series that offers plenty of creative alternatives to standing in front of a hot stove to cook a meal this summer. Mother-daughter duo Caroline ... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Eclectic Mix in UWM’s ‘Summerdances: Uncovered’
If you attend “Summerdances: Uncovered,” the major concert to be presented through June 5 by the Department of Dance of the UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts, you will do well to bring an open mind about what constitutes contemporary dan... more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
October 1 - October 7
Thursday, Oct. 1 MPTV Community Cinema: The 1930s’ Civilian Conservation Corps ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Gentlemen's Hour on local PBS
Tyler Kroll of The Gentlemen’s Hour recently told me that the offbeat Milwaukee-based sketch comedy group will be appearing on local television. And you don’t even need cable or dish TV to be able to see them. When he told me where and when to.. more
Mar 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
WMC Already Collecting Dividends from Buying the State Court
The state Supreme Court, state Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen and the big business lobby Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) handed Wisconsin residents a $350 million tax hike—and gave corporations a new tax break. Four jus... more
Jul 17, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments