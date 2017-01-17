RSS
Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant
For Soul Food, You Can’t Go Wrong with Mr. Perkins
Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant (2001 W. Atkinson Ave.) is in an elite group of Milwaukee’s long-lasting eateries. Established in 1969, the restaurant adheres to an old-school aesthetic and approach that works: fantastic food, excellent servi... more
Jan 17, 2017 3:41 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
Richard Linklater’s Boyhood
Writer-director RichardLinklater is fascinated by the passage of time and the inevitable changes timeentails. His latest, Boyhood , is ahighbred of two cinematic time studies, his own fictional “Before Sunrise”trilogy a.. more
Aug 5, 2014 12:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
