Mrs. Fun at the Cabaret
After an absence from public shows, Mrs. Fun will perform at Sunset Playhouse’s SideNotes Cabaret Series. more
Feb 16, 2016 3:39 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Paula Cabot and Mrs. Fun: Make Mine a Manhattan (Funtime Records)
Longtime fans of Milwaukee’s Mrs. Fun have often wondered how two women could generate so much music from a slender rack of keyboards and a drum set. On their collaboration with Skylight Opera Theatre star Paula more
Nov 17, 2013 8:14 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Ana Ruth Bermudez, Rene Izquierdo and Mrs. Fun
Between the summertime weather, the continued proliferation of the mojito and Fidel Castro’s headline-making faux-endorsement of Barack Obama, Cuba has been on the mind lately. A new Milwaukee ensemb,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
