Mso Pops&Mdash;A Fabulous &Rsquo
Enchanted April in February
Feb 1, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
PressureCast: Square Enix Joins The Avengers (Episode One-Hundred-Sixty-Five)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Jan 30, 2017 1:29 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
Gloss Records is Having a 50% Off Sale All Month
Our New Year's resolution was to make less Parks and Recreation "Treat yo self" references, but this one makes it hard: The Milwaukee label Gloss Records is having a 50% off clearance sale on everything in its online store all month, through Feb. .. more
Jan 24, 2017 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
MSO Pops—A Fabulous ’50s Celebration
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Pops and conductor Marvin Hamlisch have compiled a program of popular hits of the 1950s, some of which they’ll perform with the retro rock group Sha-Na-Na. Expect a “Happy Days” reference or two. more
Jan 2, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
MSO Pops—A Fabulous ’50s Celebration
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Pops and conductor Marvin Hamlisch have compiled a program of popular hits of the 1950s, some of which they’ll perform with the retro rock group Sha-Na-Na. Expect a “Happy Days” reference or two. more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
MSO Pops—A Fabulous ’50s Celebration
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Pops and conductor Marvin Hamlisch have compiled a program of popular hits of the 1950s, some of which they’ll perform with the retro rock group Sha-Na-Na. Expect a “Happy Days” reference or two. more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee