Mucca Pazza
Christmas Ding with Skylight
The Skylight Music Theatre has been rolling through its production of The Wizard of Oz . It’s difficult to imagine a more familiar story than the old standard modern fairy tale that Skylight is bringing to its main stage. It’s nice to know they’re.. more
Nov 28, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mucca Pazza
From their political beginnings as the 80-piece group the All-American Anti-War Marching Band, Mucca Pazza has evolved into the biggest party act in the Midwest, playing sets that unfold as full-fledged halftime shows. The ensemble, now pru... more
Mar 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
On Sage Francis’ new album Li(f)e, the former slam poet’s fire-andbrimstone raps are virtually unchanged from past records, but the music couldn’t be much different. Francis eschewed his usual hip-hop beats for the record, and instead so more
May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The 2009 Global Union Lineup
Aug 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
May 14 - May 20
Keyshia Cole w/ The-Dream, Keri Hilson and Bobby Valentino @ The Milwaukee Theatre, 8 p.m. Just Like You ,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Defining the Audience
Who is the audience? It is the most often recurring thought I have as a critic. The place of classical music in culture is central to the pondering, but the question also boils down to local,Classical Music/Dance more
Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Body of Lies
Body of Lies opens with a bang and the explosions keep on coming. It begins in a bleak dis Body of Lies ,Film more
Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews