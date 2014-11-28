RSS

Mucca Pazza

curtains_skylightding.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

The Skylight Music Theatre has been rolling through its production of The Wizard of Oz . It’s difficult to imagine a more familiar story than the old standard modern fairy tale that Skylight is bringing to its main stage. It’s nice to know they’re.. more

Nov 28, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

blogimage14092.jpe

From their political beginnings as the 80-piece group the All-American Anti-War Marching Band, Mucca Pazza has evolved into the biggest party act in the Midwest, playing sets that unfold as full-fledged halftime shows. The ensemble, now pru... more

Mar 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

12742267444bf3283867eb9.jpg.jpe

On Sage Francis’ new album Li(f)e, the former slam poet’s fire-andbrimstone raps are virtually unchanged from past records, but the music couldn’t be much different. Francis eschewed his usual hip-hop beats for the record, and instead so more

May 20, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage4098.jpe

Aug 3, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage6552.jpe

Keyshia Cole w/ The-Dream, Keri Hilson and Bobby Valentino @ The Milwaukee Theatre, 8 p.m. Just Like You ,This Week in Milwaukee more

May 13, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage4098.jpe

   Who is the audience? It is the most often recurring thought I have as a critic. The place of classical music in culture is central to the pondering, but the question also boils down to local,Classical Music/Dance more

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage4096.jpe

Body of Lies opens with a bang and the explosions keep on coming. It begins in a bleak dis Body of Lies ,Film more

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES