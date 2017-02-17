Too Much Metal
Nomad World Pub Entrepreneur Mike Eitel Makes Milwaukee Rad
This week's Make Milwaukee Rad, presented by Project Pitch It, features Mike Eitel who has been pioneering Milwaukee culture for the last 22 years. Since opening the Nomad World Pub on Brady St., he has directed and maintained his vision for a rea.. more
Feb 17, 2017 5:21 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
DreamBikes Milwaukee General Manager Russell Jobs Makes Milwaukee Rad
DreamBikes is a nonprofit bike shop that sells refurbished and affordable bicycles to the community. They provide jobs to local teens; creating a fun and supportive work environment based on honesty, integrity and open communication. Meet Russell .. more
Feb 3, 2017 6:48 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Too Much Metal Happy Hour Kicks Off Friday
Want to show your Milwaukee pride but not spend a fortune? Too Much Metal Showroom's Fred Gillich feels your pain. Starting this Friday, November 11th and continuing through Friday, December 24th, Gillich's shop will be hosting a weekly happy hour.. more
Nov 9, 2016 6:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Sponsored Content
Woman Up! Health and Lifestyle Expo Joins Entertainment with Education
This year Shepherd Express will hold its 3rdannual Woman Up! Health andLifestyle Expo presented by AuroraHealth Care. On Saturday, February 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Wisconsin State Fair ExpoCenter will play home to a d.. more
Feb 2, 2016 3:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bucks vs. Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat tonight at a 7:30 p.m. home game. more
Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Snow-Filled Glimpse Of America's Future
"Welcome to the New Normal."Those words should be displayed at New York's airports as a welcome to bedraggled travelers during the Northeast's latest "snowpocalypse." Why? Because the Big Apple's much-lamented paralysis this week is more
Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 4 Comments
New Year's Eve Bash
Join Bar Louie (5750 N. Bayshore Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53217) for a New Year's Eve Bash, starting at 9pm (Friday, December 31, 2010)! There is no cover for this party, you can eat and drink at regular bar prices. Bar Louie will be offering som... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass
The Bel Canto Chorus celebrates bluegrass in both its past and present iterations in the company’s latest program, “The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass.” Spotlighting the Bel Canto Boy Choir, the concert includes performances of folk more
Oct 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee