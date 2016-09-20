Muhammad Ali
What’s New at Milwaukee Film Festival?
Along with its lineup of feature films from around the U.S. and the world, this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival will include a handful of classic films (ranging from Metropolis to Blue Velvet) as well as a trio of new programming tracks. It’... more
Sep 20, 2016 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Film
Sports, Racial Justice and Colin Kaepernick
Milwaukee should be proud to have a native son standing up for what America should be, simply by sitting down. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
Can Football Keep Taking These Hits?
Next week the dizzying coverage of the NFL draft will remind us that whatever the season, football is the No. 1 professional sport in America. But the NFL is facing a crisis created by the nature of the sport... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Just Doing My Job
The police force in Winnipeg Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Facing Ali
Facing Ali, the documentary by director Pete McCormack (out Dec. 29 on DVD), is a well-made examination of the career of world heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali. It’s also an insightful look into the sport of boxing, told by a gamut of profession.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood