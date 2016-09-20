RSS

Muhammad Ali

film_mff_a.jpg.jpe

Along with its lineup of feature films from around the U.S. and the world, this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival will include a handful of classic films (ranging from Metropolis to Blue Velvet) as well as a trio of new programming tracks. It’... more

Sep 20, 2016 2:50 PM Film

kaepernick.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee should be proud to have a native son standing up for what America should be, simply by sitting down. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:31 PM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

blogimage18428.jpe

Next week the dizzying coverage of the NFL draft will remind us that whatever the season, football is the No. 1 professional sport in America. But the NFL is facing a crisis created by the nature of the sport... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage4673.jpe

The police force in Winnipeg Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

Facing Ali, the documentary by director Pete McCormack (out Dec. 29 on DVD), is a well-made examination of the career of world heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali. It’s also an insightful look into the sport of boxing, told by a gamut of profession.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES