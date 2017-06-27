RSS

Music Festival

lukebryan.jpg.jpe

Check out these acts at Summerfest on June 29, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup.Luke Bryan w/ The Brothers Osbourne American Family Insurance Amphitheater,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 27, 2017 12:07 AM Summerfest Guide

tmmsummerfest.jpg.jpe

Too Much Metalfor One Hand recently announced a special pop up shop with Summerfest on thatwill take place at the Friday, April 21 Gallery Night at 6 p.m. The pop up willintroduce 12 exclusive t-shirt designs that celebrate the 50th anni.. more

Apr 13, 2017 8:37 PM Around MKE

tpimage.jpg.jpe

Rock the Green Sustainability Festival is an outdoor non-profit event produced solely with eco-friendly methods. The festival features music, locavore, environmental education and zero waste efforts. This year’s Sustainability Festival will be hel.. more

Aug 22, 2016 2:03 PM Sponsored Content

strangefruitfest.jpg.jpe

The inaugural Strange Fruit Music Festival, named after the1937 Billie Holiday song protesting the lynchings of African-Americans, isbeing held across three Milwaukee venues from Aug. 12-14. The Hotel Foster will host the festival’s fir.. more

Aug 10, 2016 7:52 PM Around MKE

waukeshabluesfest.jpg.jpe

The 10th annual Waukesha BluesFest will be held from August12-13 at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield. This year’s headliners are Popa Chubbyand Lydia Pense & Cold Blood. See full lineup below: Friday, August 12Popa ChubbyCedric Burnsid.. more

Aug 9, 2016 6:46 PM Around MKE

onmusic_eauxclaires.jpg.jpe

eauxclaires.com

Feb 9, 2015 3:42 PM On Music

While they're certainly not the biggest of the bunch, street festivals go a long way toward rounding out Milwaukee's prized image as the “City of Festivals.” But they're not all created equal. There are certainly reliable, ever- more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

We've met his Hollywood counterparts many times beforethe movie producer juggling one cell phone call after another from the home office and location shoots across the world. He doesn't stop while driving and in his whirl he cruises many kilome.. more

Mar 26, 2011 2:07 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13583.jpe

Given instruments by their protective mother as an alternative to the crime and drug abuse of South Bronx in the early ’80s, the teenage Scroggins sisters (Renee, Valerie, Marie and Deborah) had limited means and no musical training to spea... more

Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage13037.jpe

The Milwaukee trio Call Me Lightning is named for a Who song, and each year they’ve grown into that name. Their epic latest album When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free is their most Who-esque yet, a righteous slab of pummeling more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13006.jpe

The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13002.jpe

Broadminded, an all-female local sketch-comedy troupe with a knack for taking every-day situations and drawing them out to absurdist extremes, takes on some especially sensational subject matter in its latest program, Lions and Tigers more

Nov 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11221.jpe

The crowd at the Harley-Davidson Museum will be more colorful than usual today as the venue hosts the Beer City Tattoo Convention. Highlights include daily tattoo contests, seminars on microdermals, displays from area artists and more

Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5352.jpe

The East Side's Summer Soulstice Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2010, 10th anniversary event, held this year on June 19 from noon to 11 p.m. on North Avenue. Included are a slew of local bands, as well as Sponge, the '90s grunge .. more

May 19, 2010 3:24 PM On Music

blogimage4977.jpe

Voting begins today on the name and logo for Summerfest's upcoming alternative music festival at yourmusicfest.com. The options are... interesting. I don't pretend to know much about marketing and design, but it seems to me that two of the three f.. more

Mar 1, 2010 6:16 PM On Music

blogimage4953.jpe

To the good people at Summerfest- I was thrilled last month when you announced plans for a new alternative music festival this June. The lakefront Summerfest grounds are one of the city’s defining resources, and it’s encouraging to see th.. more

Feb 24, 2010 4:09 PM On Music

blogimage4809.jpe

Jan 22, 2010 1:34 PM On Music

The Shepherd Express is sponsoring the kick-off to the ultimate music festival, Summerfest! Where could a party be that would kick off the biggest musical party of the summer... the answer is Club Garibaldi! There can't be a better way to g... more

Jun 22, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage5352.jpe

,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4977.jpe

The Harley-Davidson Museum opened just in time for the corporation's 105th anniversary celebration this summer. The Motor restaurant proved to be a popular attraction with its exciting steel and gl,Dining Out more

Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES