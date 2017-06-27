Music Festival
Summerfest Preview: June 29, 2017
Check out these acts at Summerfest on June 29, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup.Luke Bryan w/ The Brothers Osbourne American Family Insurance Amphitheater,Summerfest 2017 more
Jun 27, 2017 12:07 AM Shepherd Express Staff Summerfest Guide
Too Much Metal for One Hand and Summerfest Team Up for Pop Up Shop
Too Much Metalfor One Hand recently announced a special pop up shop with Summerfest on thatwill take place at the Friday, April 21 Gallery Night at 6 p.m. The pop up willintroduce 12 exclusive t-shirt designs that celebrate the 50th anni.. more
Apr 13, 2017 8:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Rock the Green Promotes Sustainability Through Music
Rock the Green Sustainability Festival is an outdoor non-profit event produced solely with eco-friendly methods. The festival features music, locavore, environmental education and zero waste efforts. This year’s Sustainability Festival will be hel.. more
Aug 22, 2016 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Milwaukee Music Festival Hopes to Address Racial Inequities
The inaugural Strange Fruit Music Festival, named after the1937 Billie Holiday song protesting the lynchings of African-Americans, isbeing held across three Milwaukee venues from Aug. 12-14. The Hotel Foster will host the festival’s fir.. more
Aug 10, 2016 7:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Waukesha BluesFest Celebrates 10th Anniversary
The 10th annual Waukesha BluesFest will be held from August12-13 at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield. This year’s headliners are Popa Chubbyand Lydia Pense & Cold Blood. See full lineup below: Friday, August 12Popa ChubbyCedric Burnsid.. more
Aug 9, 2016 6:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
UPDATED: The Lineup For Justin Vernon's Music Festival Looks Exactly Like You'd Expect
Feb 9, 2015 3:42 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Summer Soulstice Music Festival
While they're certainly not the biggest of the bunch, street festivals go a long way toward rounding out Milwaukee's prized image as the “City of Festivals.” But they're not all created equal. There are certainly reliable, ever- more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Mogul of My Children
We've met his Hollywood counterparts many times beforethe movie producer juggling one cell phone call after another from the home office and location shoots across the world. He doesn't stop while driving and in his whirl he cruises many kilome.. more
Mar 26, 2011 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
ESG
Given instruments by their protective mother as an alternative to the crime and drug abuse of South Bronx in the early ’80s, the teenage Scroggins sisters (Renee, Valerie, Marie and Deborah) had limited means and no musical training to spea... more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Album Reviews
Call Me Lightning w/ Yakuza and Cyborg Fortress
The Milwaukee trio Call Me Lightning is named for a Who song, and each year they’ve grown into that name. Their epic latest album When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free is their most Who-esque yet, a righteous slab of pummeling more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Let There Be Light: Stained Glass and Drawings
The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lions and Tigers and Zombies!
Broadminded, an all-female local sketch-comedy troupe with a knack for taking every-day situations and drawing them out to absurdist extremes, takes on some especially sensational subject matter in its latest program, Lions and Tigers more
Nov 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Beer City Tattoo Convention
The crowd at the Harley-Davidson Museum will be more colorful than usual today as the venue hosts the Beer City Tattoo Convention. Highlights include daily tattoo contests, seminars on microdermals, displays from area artists and more
Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
.357 String Band and Sponge to Headline Summer Soulstice Festival
The East Side's Summer Soulstice Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2010, 10th anniversary event, held this year on June 19 from noon to 11 p.m. on North Avenue. Included are a slew of local bands, as well as Sponge, the '90s grunge .. more
May 19, 2010 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Voting Commences to Name Summerfest's New Music Fest
Voting begins today on the name and logo for Summerfest's upcoming alternative music festival at yourmusicfest.com. The options are... interesting. I don't pretend to know much about marketing and design, but it seems to me that two of the three f.. more
Mar 1, 2010 6:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
An Open Letter to Summerfest
To the good people at Summerfest- I was thrilled last month when you announced plans for a new alternative music festival this June. The lakefront Summerfest grounds are one of the city’s defining resources, and it’s encouraging to see th.. more
Feb 24, 2010 4:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summerfest Announces New Alternative Music Festival
Jan 22, 2010 1:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summerfest Launch Party (6/22)
The Shepherd Express is sponsoring the kick-off to the ultimate music festival, Summerfest! Where could a party be that would kick off the biggest musical party of the summer... the answer is Club Garibaldi! There can't be a better way to g... more
Jun 22, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Lambs of Abortion w/ Droids Attack
Jan 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Short Orders (The Motor)
The Harley-Davidson Museum opened just in time for the corporation's 105th anniversary celebration this summer. The Motor restaurant proved to be a popular attraction with its exciting steel and gl,Dining Out more
Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview