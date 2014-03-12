Mv
Issue of the Week: Abele Is Willing to Waste Taxpayer Dollars on Frivolous Transit Lawsuit
Once again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is throwing a tantrum because he didn’t get his way.A legally appointed panel of Milwaukee County supervisors voted to reject the Abele administration more
Mar 12, 2014 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Abele’s Transit Threat Gets Pushback
Mar 11, 2014 6:42 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Reversing Abele’s MV Transit Contract Was the Right Thing To Do
A review panel made up of Milwaukee County supervisors did the right thing and reversed the Abele administration’s intent to award Dallas-based MV Transportation more
Feb 26, 2014 6:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Is Bus Bidder MV Transportation for Sale?
Feb 24, 2014 3:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
Breaking: MV Loses Milwaukee County Bus Contract
AMilwaukee County panel shot down the pending contract between the county andDallas-based MV Transportation to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System,calling the bidding process “arbitrary and unreasonable.” TheRFP process was so fla.. more
Feb 20, 2014 9:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Abele Administration Defends Controversial Transit Contract
In new legal documents, the Chris Abele administration defended its intent to award a $492 million transit contract to MV Transportation, despite the Texas company’s scoring lower than all of the other vendors on the service portion of the ... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Bus Contract Shows Why the Abele Administration Needs Oversight
Jan 8, 2014 9:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
