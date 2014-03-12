RSS

Once again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is throwing a tantrum because he didn’t get his way.A legally appointed panel of Milwaukee County supervisors voted to reject the Abele administration more

A review panel made up of Milwaukee County supervisors did the right thing and reversed the Abele administration’s intent to award Dallas-based MV Transportation more

AMilwaukee County panel shot down the pending contract between the county andDallas-based MV Transportation to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System,calling the bidding process “arbitrary and unreasonable.” TheRFP process was so fla.. more

In new legal documents, the Chris Abele administration defended its intent to award a $492 million transit contract to MV Transportation, despite the Texas company’s scoring lower than all of the other vendors on the service portion of the ... more

2013 didn’t have the drama of 2011—when Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated Legislature undid decades of progressive policies—or 2012, when Walker survived a recall and more

