Crosby, Stills and Nash @ The Riverside Theater
It is unlikely that any concert in the Milwaukee area on Sunday night inspired more partial and full standing ovations and clapping over audience members' heads than Crosby, Stills and Nash at the Riverside Theater... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Disappointment of the Day...
We Are Scientists' singer is named Keith Murray, but he's not that Keith Murray. more
May 19, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Black Lips
Maybe the Black Lips will use their 8 p.m. Turner Hall Ballroom appearance to put on a ni Abbey Road ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
