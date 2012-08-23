Natalie Ryan
Wolfe, DeWolff Make 'Natalie Ryan' a Good Time
Last year, comedy writers Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski wrote and directed Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves, a sci-fi adventure that starred young actress Anna Wolfe as an ancient time traveler with the personality of a sweet girl from... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Science Fiction Action on the small stage
The "turn off your cell phone" announcement at the beginning of a theatrical show has been done in a variety of different creative ways over the years. I don't think I'd ever heard it quite the way I did last night. Those making the announcement .. more
Aug 17, 2012 5:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Images reflecting into the dawn of the new season
Quite often, promo pics for upcoming shows give me something to post into a blog . . . and they look really nice next to a print review, but occasionally there are some that go beyond that and they end up hanging out on my desktop for a bit long.. more
Aug 15, 2012 3:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Aliens, Time Travel Return to Alchemist Theatre
Considering the diversity of theater offerings, it's surprising that certain genres don't get more play on local stages. Science fiction may have its place on the big screen, but it's rarely explored in Milwaukee theater. Last year, Vince more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Natalie Ryan Rogue Traveler Auditions
Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski are developing a sequel to last summer's Natalie Ryan and The Brain Thieves. There isn't much in the way of popcorn sic fi drama on local stages. The novelty of seeing that type of story play out live onstage a.. more
May 22, 2012 2:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Early Daydreams of the upcoming Indie Theatre Summer at the Alchemist
Somewhere around the past couple of days, The Milwaukee Rep announced its upcoming season. Some of it sounds kind of interesting. Gutenberg! The Musical sounds like fun. Three guys pitch the idea for a big Broadway musical about the inventor .. more
Mar 13, 2012 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dracula: The Undead
The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more
Oct 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Milwaukee Teachers Release MPS Reform Plan
But theteachers, both the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA) and the Create 20 Opportunity Centers at strugglingschools. ,News more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News
The Zombie Zeitgeist
That couldbe a question about one of the hippest retro fads that pop culture has goingthese days. Inspired by horror genres of past, zombies have lurched back topre-eminence in books like "World War Z," video games like "Left4 Dead&q,News F more
Oct 9, 2009 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features