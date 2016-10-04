National Coming Out Day
Health Care and the LGBT Community
There’s not a lot of information about the overall state of health amongst the LGBT community in the U.S. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, which is National Coming Out Day, perhaps it’s time to come out as if your health depended on it, because ultimat... more
Oct 4, 2016 3:36 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Outrageous, Outspoken, Outstanding!
Dear Ruthie celebrates National Coming Out Day and plugs exciting upcoming events, including: Gayme Night at UW-Milwaukee LGBT Resource Center, Oct. 5; BeOut Celebration and NOH8 Photo Shoot at South Second, Oct. 11; and Coming Out Monologu... more
Oct 4, 2016 2:15 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Outing for Coming Out Day
As National Coming Out Day (Sunday, Oct. 11) approaches, Paul Masterson reflects on the various repercussions of coming out or being outed. more
Oct 6, 2015 7:45 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
October 11, National Coming Out Day...YAY!...yay...or maybe not.
It would seem, now, four and half decades after Stonewall, that Oct. 11, National Coming Out Day, would be a quaint LGBT date of remembrance of those past, dark and closeted days. One would more
Oct 7, 2014 12:40 AM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
LGBT History Month
October is officially LGBT History Month. In fact, 2014 marks its 20th anniversary. Established in 1994, LGBT History Month celebrates the chronicle of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community and its struggle for identity, rig... more
Sep 30, 2014 7:19 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Designing The World: Keith Pitts on Milwaukee Chamber's AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season this week with a production of the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with theUtah Shakespearian Feesti.. more
Aug 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Is Coming Out Still Relevant?
National Coming Out Day occurredOct. 11. This day, recognized by schools and community or People ,SEXPress more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress