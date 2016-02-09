The National
Eaux Claires Shares a Mixtape of Unreleased Music From This Year's Lineup
Fans who bought advance tickets to this summer's second annual Eaux Claires festival in Eau Claire just got a collectible surprise in the mail. The festival sent out exclusive mixtapes (literal tapes, as in cassettes) to early ticketholders, featu.. more
Feb 9, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Not Just for Toast Anymore: 5 Lilies Offers Creative Jams for Any Meal
Jennifer Grundy and Gil Petrovic run 5 Lilies artisanal jam, which offers several varieties available year round and several seasonals as well. Gift baskets are also on offer and, Grundy says, “Homemade jam has the opportunity for multiple ... more
Dec 8, 2015 7:48 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
EL VY @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Matt Berninger made the most of his holiday from The National Friday night with his side project EL VY. more
Nov 23, 2015 8:10 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Milwaukee’s Ethnic Bakeries
Milwaukee boasts many ethnic traditions and culture, including bakeries that are still holding on to their roots. more
Aug 11, 2015 7:16 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink 1 Comments
At Eaux Claires, Small Moments Proved the Biggest Highlights
Justin Vernon's inaugural Eaux Claires festival succeeded where most music festivals fail. more
Jul 19, 2015 9:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Breakfast at the National
The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a great place to linger over coffee and conversation at breakfast time. Everything is made from scratch and the happy clatter from the kitchen only enhances the homey feel. Housed in a rehabbed Cream C... more
Oct 28, 2014 10:26 PM David Luhrssen Dining Out
The National’s Emotional Muddle
The National’s albums don’t come easy. Most of the veteran indie-rock band’s records have been the product of turbulence and bickering, with singer Matt Berninger butting more
Jul 28, 2013 10:35 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Decline of Indie Rock?
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly klatch between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, I float the theory that indie-rock is in decline, and explain why that might be a good thing. T.. more
May 9, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Just Announced: The National, Toro Y Moi
As it is wont to do on a Monday, The Pabst Theater Organization announced a pair of high-anticipation indie-rock shows this morning. Forlorn Brooklyn rockers The National will return to the Riverside Theater on Monday, Aug. 5 as part of their tour.. more
May 6, 2013 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sharon Van Etten's Songs of Heartbreak and Transience
“The thing about revisiting cities: People ask what your favorite city is and what you're looking forward... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Music Feature
The National's Pleasant Café Vibe
The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a nice neighborhood café that serves breakfast and lunch. The menu, listed on chalkboards, is friendly to vegetarians. Breakfast options include a vegan burrito and omelets made from organic eggs. Be s... more
Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Skin Game
The first thing to learn from Ed Hardy: Tattoo the World is that one of America's premiere tattoo artists really is an artist. The engaging documentary by Emiko Omori shows Hardy at work with pen and paper; he knows how to draw and speaks of fi.. more
Sep 16, 2011 11:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The National to Return to The Riverside Theater
Following up their dazzling, sold-out concert in Milwaukee last August, The National will return to the Riverside Theater on Tuesday, April 26, the venue announced today. The bill has subsumed a smaller concert already scheduled for that date. The.. more
Feb 28, 2011 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Shipboard at the Skylight
Big, professional productions of old Gilbert and Sullivan musicals can chisel themselves into the stage like stale museum pieces. A good G&S production is a delicate balance between sophisticated socio-political satire, song, dance and pure fu.. more
Nov 22, 2010 10:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Woolly Mammoth in the Room
To paraphrase a famous quote, you can fool some of the people all of the time and all of the people some of the time, but the hardest part about running for governor of Wisconsin is fooling all the people all the time.After months of Milwau... more
Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
The National Will Play Obama's Madison Rally Tuesday
Along with previously announced performer Ben Harper, indie-rockers The National will play at President Obama's rally in Madison's Library Mall on the University of Wisconsin campus, according to Madison's Daily Cardinal. The rally, which begins .. more
Sep 27, 2010 4:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Fourplay With The Boulevard
The Boulevard Theatre is the first to officially open its 2010-2011 season. This week, it opens its 25th anniversary season with Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction. Four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly emp.. more
Jul 29, 2010 11:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
New Release Wrap-Up: The National, Dead Weather, Holy F---
The National's new album, High Violet, hits stores today, though you can be forgiven for believing it was already released weeks ago. The album has been streaming online since last month, and its release was presaged by the most aggressive press b.. more
May 11, 2010 3:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The National Premiere "Terrible Love"
The National teased their upcoming May 11 album High Violet with an appearance on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" last night, performing the "Terrible Love," another lovely, wound-licking track that announces early its intentions of building to som.. more
Mar 12, 2010 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
RiffTrax Christmas Shorts-Stravaganza
Since “Mystery Science Theater 3000” ended its run in 1999, the cast has spent 10 years working on variations of the same theme, riffing on movies in print and online and on DVD. One of the most satisfying of these “MT3K” offshoots more
Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee