Nebraska
Bruce Dern: A Memoir
Nov 3, 2014 1:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ten Favorite Films of 2013
I don’t call my picks of the year the “best,” but I do play favorites. To any critic compiling a “best-of” list, I demand: define “best.” Most can’t define anything at all, including their criteria for choosing the year’s top movie... more
Dec 30, 2013 12:14 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Nebraska
Nebraska opens on a gray, wintry day, with dead grass poking through patches of snow, as an old man trudges on the shoulder of a highway. Each step is a hurdle for the old timer, until a police car pulls over and a friendly policeman escort... more
Dec 1, 2013 6:09 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Those Were the Real Ones, Right?
The Packers didn't just stabilize their season by edging New Orleans, 28-27, at Lambeau Field. They also salvaged part of the weekend for fans who'd suffered through the Badgers' come-from-ahead loss at Nebraska and the... more
Oct 4, 2012 5:05 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Ike Reilly's Hard-Luck Tales
Even though he's only in his late 40s, Ike Reilly speaks like a man strangled by the Great Depression... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Music Feature 1 Comments
This Year the Dreams Go Beyond Rosy
Last season was close to ideal for fans of the Wisconsin football team. The Badgers rolled to a share of the Big Ten title, thanks in part to one of the program's greatest victories, a 31-18 smackdown of Ohio State in Madison. A loss to Mic... more
Aug 23, 2011 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Marcus Center Plays Home to ‘Sassy Mamas’
As the stigma begins to lift on older women dating younger men, traditional gender roles start to shift as well. Hansberry-Sands Theatre Company explores some of the implications in its production of Celeste Bedford Walker’s Sassy Mamas. Th... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater