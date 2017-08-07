Neil Davis
Jazz Visions on the Lake Offered Three Distinct Takes on the Genre
Three groups of Milwaukee players delved into the repertoire of jazz music’s long history and intimated what the genre’s future could be. more
Be Sound with Music
Piano teacher and local musician, Julie Brandenburg, sits down with Off the Cuff to discuss her background and new music studio, Be Sound Music, where she provides personal instruction in voice, piano, composition and theory. more
Review: Danceworks’ ‘Art to Art’
Art To Art, the interdisciplinary performance showcase of Milwaukee’s Danceworks Performance Company, presented seven premieres by artist teams but suffered several technical problems on opening night. more
Preview: ‘Art to Art’
Danceworks presents its annual “Art to Art” interdisciplinary performance showcase, offering seven premieres by Milwaukee area artist teams. more
The Crème de la Cream City: May 29-30 Around Milwaukee
“So Milwaukee Night,” May 29 from 6-10 p.m. at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, isdevoted to celebrating things that are… well, so Milwaukee. The event runs inconjunction with the museum’s current exhibition, “Private Spaces, Public.. more
A Lively ‘Requiem’ for Ed Burgess
Danceworks Performance Company’s winter concert Breathe includes Janet Lilly’s Requiem, a tribute to the late Ed Burgess, and additional works. more
This Week on The Disclaimer: The State of Milwaukee Jazz
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we welcome guests Kevin Hayden and Neil Davis for a lively debate about the city's jazz scen.. more
New Conservatory on Milwaukee's West Side
A new music conservatory has positioned itself to become a cultural hub for the Washington Heights neighborhood on Milwaukee's West Side. That's what West End Conservatory founders Neil Davis and Isaiah Joshua hope for the more
Lords of Acid w/ My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult
Led by house music pioneer Praga Khan, the Belgian electronic band Lords of Acid helped define the acid house/rave sound with their debut album, 1991’s Lust , which introduced their trademark blend of sex, drugs and tongue more
