Neil Diamond

This week Neil Diamond and Twin Shadow return to Milwaukee, while thousands of gamers flock to Brookfield.

Apr 7, 2015 9:25 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Although he's been making music for more than 45 years, Neil Diamond still retains his smooth pop voice and the energy to dance across stages and charm audiences with his folksy sense of humor. He even insists on updating his own...

Jul 8, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In our wired and socially networked world, it's important to remember the potential of people concentrated in a single neighborhood defined geographically in brick and concrete. Legends of Folk: The Village Scene (out on DVD) documen..

Apr 9, 2012 6:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

Neil Diamond was still an aspiring songwriter from Brooklyn when he fashioned an identity for himself in a wonderful series of on-point singles for a big indie label, Bang Records. In songs like "Solitary Man" and "Girl, You'll be a Woma...

May 30, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Sublette's newest book may be a bit of a letdown for anyone expecting more of the same after Cuba and Its Music

Sep 28, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Neil Diamond rides the subway from Manhattan back to Brooklyn, to the neighborhood where he lived until he was 16, in "Welcome Home Neil." The short documentary is a bonus track on Hot August Night/NYC (Sony Legacy), the DVD of his Madison Square Garden concert.

Aug 30, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Tickets are still available for the Neil Diamond show tonight at the Bradley Center! Show starts at 8pm. Tickets range from $29.50 to $122.

Nov 24, 2008 12:00 AM Sponsored Content 3 Comments

Brother Ali @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. When Barack Obama claimed victory earlier this month, Brother Ali was the first rapper out of the gate with a victory track, which was ironic

Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

After years of being a non-threatening gateway group for green hip-hop listeners who were Rising Down

Oct 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The local theatre season concludes its journey to the holidays this weekend. For me, this is the last great stop before the deceptively easy challenge of covering all of the holiday shows quite a few of which are repeats of shows from previous years.

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

This spring we learned that the Neptunes' Pharrell Williams has taken an active interest in Milwaukee rapper Prophetic, and last weekend gave us video proof. In grainy footage taken backstage at an Illinois Jay-Z concert, Pharrell gives Prophetic

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

