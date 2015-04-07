Neil Diamond
This Week in Milwaukee: April 9-15
This week Neil Diamond and Twin Shadow return to Milwaukee, while thousands of gamers flock to Brookfield. more
Apr 7, 2015 9:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Neil Diamond
Although he's been making music for more than 45 years, Neil Diamond still retains his smooth pop voice and the energy to dance across stages and charm audiences with his folksy sense of humor. He even insists on updating his own... more
Jul 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
When the Village was the World
<p> In our wired and socially networked world, it's important to remember the potential of people concentrated in a single neighborhood defined geographically in brick and concrete. <em>Legends of Folk: The Village Scene</em> (out on DVD) documen.. more
Apr 9, 2012 6:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Neil Diamond
Neil Diamond was still an aspiring songwriter from Brooklyn when he fashioned an identity for himself in a wonderful series of on-point singles for a big indie label, Bang Records. In songs like “Solitary Man” and “Girl, You'll be a Woma... more
May 30, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Ned Sublette Chronicles New Orleans in ‘The Year Before the Flood’
Sublette’s newest book may be a bit of a letdown foranyone expecting more of the sa Cuba and Its Music ,Books more
Sep 28, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Hot August Night
Neil Diamond rides the subway from Manhattan back to Brooklyn, to the neighborhood where he lived until he was 16, in “Welcome Home Neil.” The short documentary is a bonus track on Hot August Night/NYC (Sony Legacy), the DVD of his Madison Squar.. more
Aug 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Neil Diamond TONIGHT (11/24)
Tickets are still available for the Neil Diamond show tonight at the Bradley Center! Show starts at 8pm. Tickets range from $29.50 to $122.,Sponsored Events more
Nov 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Sponsored Content 3 Comments
Nov. 20 - Nov. 26
Brother Ali @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. WhenBarack Obama claimed victory earlier this month, Brother Ali was thefirst rapper out of the gate with a victory track, which was ironic,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Roots
After years of being a non-threatening gateway group for green hip-hop listeners who were Rising Down ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Send In The Comedies
The local theatre season concludes its journey to the holidays this weekend. For me, this is the last great stop before the deceptively easy challenge of covering all of the holiday showsquite a few of which are repeats of shows from previous year.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Prophetic Ups the Ante
This spring we learned that the Neptunes' Pharrell Williams has taken an active interest in Milwaukee rapper Prophetic, and last weekend gave us video proof. In grainy footage taken backstage at an Illinois Jay-Z concert, Pharrell gives Prophetic .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music