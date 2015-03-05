Neil Jordan
IshDARR's "Old Soul Young Spirit" is the Milwaukee Rap Album to Top in 2015
We’vebeen anticipating this one. IshDARR turned our heads last year with a handfulof knock-out tracks that showcased the lyrical side of the then-17-year-oldMilwaukee rapper. There was nothing subtle about them: Those early tracksplayed like a.. more
Mar 5, 2015 5:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Nov. 6
Byzantium is a neatly drawn, elegantly filmed contemporary Gothic story with long, twisted roots. Director Neil Jordan had dramatized the undead before (Interview with a Vampire). Here, the story centers around mother-daughter vampires on t... more
Nov 6, 2013 1:28 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Ondine
In a beautifully somber scene along the Irish coast, where choppy gray waves reflect the gray massing clouds, a rusty trawler bobs along under the stark hills bordering the shore. A lonely fisherman mans the wheel and minds the nets, attend... more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews