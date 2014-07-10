Neil Willenson
Heroes of the Week: Camp Hometown Heroes Volunteers
Camp Hometown Heroes (995 Badger Circle, Grafton), co-founded by Jim Kacmarcik and Neil Willenson in 2013 under the Wisconsin charity Hometown Heroes, is a more
Jul 10, 2014 1:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: One Heartland Volunteers
One Heartland (Milwaukee office, 500 W. Silver Spring Drive, Suite K-200, Glendale), founded by Neil Willenson in 1993 when he was a UW-Madison student, works with youth and families that more
Oct 3, 2013 12:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
First Stage's Thief Lord
First Stage Children’s Theatre continues its season with an accessibly complex show. The play opens with a chase. A pair of orphan brothersProsper and Bonafice are on the run from the police. Directed by Jeff Frank, the action takes the audience .. more
Jan 24, 2010 12:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Blog of the Week
Remember to Shop Locally Members of Our Shepherd Express ,Expresso more
Dec 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso