Neon Indian
Finding a Financial Advisor You Can Trust
Financial security is a difficult thing to achieve on your own, but there are a surprising amount of people who don't use the services of a financial adviser. If you're looking to improve the organization of your finances, save for the future, and.. more
Apr 30, 2015 5:15 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Neon Indian @ Turner Hall Ballroom
In addition to being one of the leading lights of the chillwave scene, Neon Indian, also known as Alan Palomo, has recently gained notoriety for his high profile collaboration with The Flaming Lips, the unimaginatively titled The Flaming Li... more
May 19, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Neon Indian
As Neon Indian, 20-something Texan Alan Palomo makes lo-fi, danceable songs that are essentially Daft Punk tunes played over an 8-bit video game console. They click and pop in catchy, interesting ways, smothered in reverb, drowned in noise more
May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Neon Indian Has a Lo-Fi Cell Phone
Alan Palomo’s cell phone doesn’t seem to work. His voice fades in and out and disappears in cell phone static and T-Mobile reverb. There are beeps and clicks and oddly digitized sounds.Based on sheer technological prowess, this shouldn&rsqu... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Liars, Neon Indian to Play WMSE's Radio Summer Camp Festival
WMSE's four-day, multi-venue Radio Summer Camp music festival will return for a second year and feature shows from art-rockers Liars and the chilled-out electronic-pop band Neon Indian, the station announced today. Liars will headline the event's .. more
Apr 21, 2010 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Barack Obama- The First Year
Given that today the world will see exactly how a messiah would be treated, if one was actually descending to earth, it seems like a good time to examine the major issues that Barack Obama will have to t,Left and Right more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features 1 Comments
Girls (0-2)
,Holiday Gift Guide more
Nov 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Contests: Holidays
The Defining Indie-Rock Sound of 2009, For Better or Worse
Indie-rock has always been too much of an umbrella term to refer to just one particular sound, but if there was one style that defined the genre in 2009 it was experimental pop, a trend that began in January with a shot heard round the blogosphere.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music