Neon Indian

In addition to being one of the leading lights of the chillwave scene, Neon Indian, also known as Alan Palomo, has recently gained notoriety for his high profile collaboration with The Flaming Lips, the unimaginatively titled The Flaming Li... more

May 19, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

As Neon Indian, 20-something Texan Alan Palomo makes lo-fi, danceable songs that are essentially Daft Punk tunes played over an 8-bit video game console. They click and pop in catchy, interesting ways, smothered in reverb, drowned in noise more

May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Alan Palomo’s cell phone doesn’t seem to work. His voice fades in and out and disappears in cell phone static and T-Mobile reverb. There are beeps and clicks and oddly digitized sounds.Based on sheer technological prowess, this shouldn&rsqu... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

WMSE's four-day, multi-venue Radio Summer Camp music festival will return for a second year and feature shows from art-rockers Liars and the chilled-out electronic-pop band Neon Indian, the station announced today. Liars will headline the event's .. more

Apr 21, 2010 4:00 PM On Music

Indie-rock has always been too much of an umbrella term to refer to just one particular sound, but if there was one style that defined the genre in 2009 it was experimental pop, a trend that began in January with a shot heard round the blogosphere.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

