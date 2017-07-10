Netflix
‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ For the Binge-Watching Era
“Mystery Science Theater 3000" is now embarking on their first ever tour, where they will stop at the Pabst Theater for a two-show run on Saturday, July 15. We caught up with creator Joel Hodgson, and talked about creating the show for a... more
Jul 10, 2017 1:58 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
Bob Saget is Comedy’s Chameleon
Off the Cuff sits down with Bob Saget to discuss his upcoming film and television roles, along with his stand up special. more
Feb 23, 2016 9:35 AM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
'Live' from SXSW
This week on the Opvac Podcast (try to say that five times fast), the boys give their feedback on the underwhelming Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the underperforming Chappie and much more.Content Advisory- Explicit LanguageFor more from The Opt.. more
Mar 27, 2015 7:00 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
Curb Your Enthusiasm
It seemed unfathomable to me that Tina Fey had so muchtrouble selling a pilot post-"30 Rock".Sure I was disappointed when FX passed on Charlie Kaufman’s "How and Why," but that was probablydoomed from conception. But this was Tina Fey! "30 Rock.. more
Mar 25, 2015 6:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 4 Comments
Opvac Podcast Ep. 9: I Can't Get Behind That
This week on the OpVac podcast, the boys discuss Kevin Spacey's career in detail, including his current role as the dastardly Frank Underwood on the Netflix original series House of Cards.For more from Optimism Vaccine, including features, art.. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:33 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
Charter School Advocates Pushing Policies That Won’t Help Kids
Bigger class sizes, high teacher turnover, computer-based learning and “turnaround” districts won’t close the student achievement gap, according to a new report from the more
Apr 30, 2014 1:05 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Anal Explorations, Part 2: Long-Term Plug Wear
Last week, I answered a reader question about anal sex and hemorrhoids. This week, we'll continue our exploration of the intricacies of anal play by tackling a question about butt-plug usage: What concerns might there be if one were to use ... more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
News Of the Weird
According to a May report by Seattle's KOMO-TV, former Oregon National Guard soldier Gary Pfleider II is awaiting the results of his latest appeal to end the garnishment of his disability checks to cover $3,175 for gear he supposedly "lost"... more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
‘The Art of the LP’
Pop culture often celebrates what is no longer available in the 21st century. Take albums. Recording a body of songs as a unified work of art seems like an idea that has gone and cannot be brought back. With the advent of the CD and, later,... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books