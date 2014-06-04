RSS

Networking

10356345_683883765011237_3188588664621832086_n.jpg.jpe

Positioning itself as the preeminent connector and resource for nonprofit professionals, the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network (YNPN) includes more than more

Jun 4, 2014 8:16 PM Expresso

blogimage6534.jpe

Following up their dazzling, sold-out concert in Milwaukee last August, The National will return to the Riverside Theater on Tuesday, April 26, the venue announced today. The bill has subsumed a smaller concert already scheduled for that date. The.. more

Feb 28, 2011 2:00 PM On Music

Relative to years past, this year’s Milwaukee Comedy Festival feels a bit more streamlined. The fifth annual festival of sketch, improv and stand-up makes it to the stage of the Off-Broadway Theatre with a stylish precision that had been lacking .. more

Aug 1, 2010 2:07 PM Theater

Every day seems to bring worsenews about the economy, both national and local. If Chrysle Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,Cover Story more

May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

123794377549c985df8c63e.jpg.jpe

March was a busy month. With some 16 shows opening in April, next month isn’t looking any less busy. Working my way through the schedule, I realize that I’m going to be excessively busy this month. Suffice it to say, the people actually putting on.. more

Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

I am a gay SWM, middle age, and consider myself a nice, normal person. I know how to make I am a gay SWM, middle age, and consider myself a nice, normal person. I know how to make ,SEXPress more

Feb 26, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress 1 Comments

blogimage3723.jpe

Because they were never solved, the Jack the Ripper murders have been a particularly ripe Ripper ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3102.jpe

Vans Warped Tour @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 12 p.m. What’slargely missing from this Donkey, ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Aug 1, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES