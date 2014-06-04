Networking
Heroes of the Week: Young Nonprofit Professionals Network Greater Milwaukee Chapter Volunteers
Positioning itself as the preeminent connector and resource for nonprofit professionals, the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network (YNPN) includes more than more
Jun 4, 2014 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The National to Return to The Riverside Theater
Following up their dazzling, sold-out concert in Milwaukee last August, The National will return to the Riverside Theater on Tuesday, April 26, the venue announced today. The bill has subsumed a smaller concert already scheduled for that date. The.. more
Feb 28, 2011 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Substantially More Precise: The Fifth Annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival
Relative to years past, this year’s Milwaukee Comedy Festival feels a bit more streamlined. The fifth annual festival of sketch, improv and stand-up makes it to the stage of the Off-Broadway Theatre with a stylish precision that had been lacking .. more
Aug 1, 2010 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Good Luck, Grads
Every day seems to bring worsenews about the economy, both national and local. If Chrysle Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,Cover Story more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE
Carte Blanche's CABARET
March was a busy month. With some 16 shows opening in April, next month isn’t looking any less busy. Working my way through the schedule, I realize that I’m going to be excessively busy this month. Suffice it to say, the people actually putting on.. more
Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Social Networking the Old-School Way
I am a gay SWM, middle age, and consider myself a nice, normal person. I know how to make I am a gay SWM, middle age, and consider myself a nice, normal person. I know how to make ,SEXPress more
Feb 26, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Ripper
Because they were never solved, the Jack the Ripper murders have been a particularly ripe Ripper ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jul. 31 - Aug. 6
Vans Warped Tour @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 12 p.m. What’slargely missing from this Donkey, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Aug 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee