New Albums

New Release Wrap-Up: Neil Young, Deerhunter, No Age
Sep 28, 2010 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Danger Mouse and Sparklehorse, M.I.A.
Danger Mouse's guest-heavy collaboration with Sparklehorse's Mark Linkous, Dark Night of the Soul, finally gets an official release this week, following a legal dispute with EMI Records that shelved the album last year. It's a more unnerving liste.. more
Jul 15, 2010 4:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Kelis, Kylie Minogue, Juvenile
Big Boi's killer solo debut Sir Lucious Left Foot will deservedly dominate the music press this week, but hopefully there's ink left over for a noteworthy new record from another urban iconoclast: Kelis, whose latest album, Flesh Tone, gets its Am.. more
Jul 6, 2010 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Solving the Real Problems
Least Competent Criminals (1) In December, The Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
The Sum of Us
In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s latest presentation, The Sum of Us, a widower lives with his similarly unattached son, comfortable with the fact that his son is gay. The woman that he begins dating, however, isn’t nearly as accepting,Tod... more
Feb 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Drive-By Truckers’ Dark Days
When the Drive-By Truckers returned to touring last year, singer/guitarist Patterson Hood Pizza Deliverance ,Music Feature more
Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature