New Boyz Club Take Aim At Oppression on ‘G l O r Y g L o R y’
The personal and the political intersect on New Boyz Club's rousing debut EP.
Sep 27, 2016 3:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
After a scare that threatened her singing career, Milwaukee songwriter B~Free delivers an immaculately constructed neo-soul record titled Ode 2 A Luv Affair.
Sep 20, 2016 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
One of Milwaukee's most exciting live acts right now is New Boyz Club, an ensemble comprised of members of more accomplished Riverwest acts than even the band members themselves could probably list. So far, however, the band has been slow to relea..
Jul 12, 2016 8:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're turning our thoughts to shows to come with our annual spring concert preview. And there's a lot to look forward to. We highli..
Mar 10, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hello Death and a vast array of collaborators brought real creativity to their reinterpretations of Prince's beloved songbook.
Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) exemplifies the post-teen slacker. He's an aimless, unemployed 22-year-old, playing bass in a garage band and dating 17-year-old Catholic schoolgirl, Knives Chau (Ellen Wong). The film insinuates Scott's problem...
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
It's no coincidence that Neptunes producer Pharrell Williams has taken Milwaukee rapper Prophetic under his wing. Prophetic is one of the local hip-hop scene's greatest wordsmiths, a focused storyteller who raps with the poised confidence o...
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010