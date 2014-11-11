RSS

New Location

indulgence.jpg.jpe

Chocolate on its own is bliss. Ice cream? Even better. Putthem together and you get Indulgence Chocolatier’s third retail location set to opennext spring in East Tosa (6538 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa). The chocolate companyis teaming up with the .. more

Nov 11, 2014 8:29 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

dining_out_simple.jpg.jpe

Simple Café is open only for breakfast and lunch. Breakfast is served the entire time. The establishment also attempts to “local source” as many ingredients as possible. At the popular Lake Geneva café’s new location on more

Feb 27, 2013 3:21 PM Dining Preview

blogimage10921.jpe

Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy Sassy more

May 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES