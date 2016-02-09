The New Loud
Domes Closed: CPM’s THE TEMPEST Displaced
The Tempest set to open this coming April will be Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s largest to date. There’s a working waterfall. There’s sand onstage. Sounds impressive. Earlier this season, they announced that it was going to be staged in .. more
Feb 9, 2016 5:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Franco’s Films
Allthe great dictators of the early 20th century loved film and sawcinema as a tool for molding the popular imagination. And yet, Hitler, Stalinand Mussolini never commissioned a movie based on their own autobiographicalwr.. more
Dec 2, 2013 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Madness of Werner Herzog
Madness has always fascinated Werner Herzog, but the insanity of the German director’s newest film almost resembles the work of its producer, David Lynch. The elliptical My Son, My Son What Have Ye Done (out now on DVD) even features a dwarf in a .. more
Oct 28, 2010 12:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
For The New Loud, a New Approach
Shane Olivo, Jessi Nakles and Tim Frank of Milwaukee’s plucky keyboard-driven rock band The New Loud seem pretty comfortable in their slow shift from indie rock pros to a synth-layered, computer-geek pop machine. The now-trio has ditched th... more
Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Clash of the Gods
The gods of ancient Greece haven’t been widely worshipped since the fourth century, but linger on as important archetypes in literature and human psychology. The History Channel series “Clash of the Gods” looks at prominent figures in the Greek .. more
Mar 15, 2010 2:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
It takes a pretty ballsy band to cover Radiohead, but Milwaukee’s electro-rock trio The New Loud throws caution to the wind and gives it a go on the group’s latest EP, Can’t Stop Not Knowing , offering an audacious, edgier... more
Feb 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s New Loud taps the same period of late-’70s/early-’80s British pop and New Wave as The Killers, Franz Ferdinand and countless other NME-approved, assembly line bands. Unlike those groups, though, The New Loud never feels the n more
Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's New Loud taps the same period of late-'70s/early-'80s British pop and New Wave as The Killers, Franz Ferdinand and countless other NME-approved, assembly line bands. Unlike tho
Jan 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cute Is What We Aim For
Having already burned through two drummers and two bassists during their short, three-year Rotation
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
IfIHadAHiFi & System and Station
With their sprightly guitars and doe-eyed songs, System and Station play like a punkier ve A Nation of Actors
Sep 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The New Loud Invite You to Their Video Shoot
Milwaukee's delightful alterna-synth-pop trio The New Loud are calling for extras for the video shoot of their new single, "Don't Dance." The video shoot will be held over two days, first Monday evening, Nov. 23 at the Cactus Club at 8 p.m., then .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music