New Media
Auditions for A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Waukesha Civic Theatre is holding auditions for Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music. So...y’know... “send in the clowns,” as they say. The show in question runs Sep. 18 - Oct. 4 at WCT. Their looking for five or more men and ten or mo.. more
Jun 20, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Vintage Dining Around Milwaukee
By “vintage dining” I don’t mean taking a chance on last week’s leftovers. Rather, thenext few weeks around Milwaukee hold a handful of culinary events, each of which bears an interesting relationship to the past. Bon appétit!The Brown Bottl.. more
May 19, 2015 3:35 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
New Media
Five artists—James Barany, Jill Casid, Stephen Hilyard, Chele Isaac and Sabine Gruffat—use fresh innovations to challenge the concept of “new” and “old” media in the Charles Allis Art Museum’s exhibit “New M more
Aug 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
New Media
Five artists—James Barany, Jill Casid, Stephen Hilyard, Chele Isaac and Sabine Gruffat—use fresh innovations to challenge the concept of “new” and “old” media in the Charles Allis Art Museum’s exhibit “New M more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Enchanted April
Escapism has seldom looked prettier, or been funnier, than in Enchanted April, the Oscar-nominated 1992 film out now on DVD. At least, escape is the plot device sprung by two unhappy Englishwomen in 1920s London, hoping for respite from the rain .. more
May 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cirque du Soleil’s Arena Show
A series of fast-paced, kaleidoscopic images that blend light, motion, color Saltimbanco ,Classical Music/Dance more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Classical Music 1 Comments