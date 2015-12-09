RSS

New Music

Looking for an occasion to fully embrace the holiday spirit?On Dec. 12 and Dec. 13, Bel Canto Chorus will host their annual 'Christmas in the Basilica' event at St. Josaphat Basilica (2333 S 6th St.). The show features sophisticated renditions of .. more

Dec 9, 2015 6:00 PM Sponsored Content

Music, Milwaukee's premier new music ensemble, begins its 31st season with “Change,” a concert showing the progression of contemporary music and highlighting the next generation of... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage5911.jpe

Oct 5, 2010 4:22 PM On Music

blogimage12300.jpe

This weekend local noise fiend Peter J. Woods brings his fifth annual Milwaukee Noise Festival back to the Borg Ward with a three-day lineup featuring some of the most harsh, abrasive, edgy and just plain weird acts that he can round up more

Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5911.jpe

Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s love affair with musicals predates South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police. It began with 1996’s remarkably confident student film Cannibal! The Musical, a comically e,Today in Milwauke... more

Mar 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4630.jpe

Monday, Dec. 1,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage2185.jpe

“Forme, Omar’s age has always been the greatest factor,” says Mi Toronto Star ,Books more

May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Books

blogimage987.jpe

This month, needle-in-the-haystack buzz band Black Kids released an absolutely brilliant single, a re-recorded version of their lone EP’s stand-out “I’m Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How to Dance with You.” That this track is going to be a hit is.. more

Apr 25, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage981.jpe

Apr 23, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage719.jpe

I’m headed to SXSW tomorrow, so this music blog will go dark for the better part of the week, but expect daily updates on the festival on the site’s SXSW page starting Thursday. In the meantime, I’d be remiss if I didn’t offer some ultra.. more

Mar 11, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage680.jpe

Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – “Real Emotional Trash” Casual Pavement fans needn’t leave the light on anymore. Malkmus’ newest album is so far removed from the succinct, messy pop of Pavement that there’s reason to doubt the Malkmus of yo.. more

Mar 4, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage987.jpe

The Spiral Theatre continues it sixth show, Butterflies are Free, tonight with a 7:30 p.m Butterflies are Free ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage981.jpe

Let’s face it: Unless you have the time and disposable income to fly to film festiv Oscar Nominated Short Films ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage472.jpe

Feb 7, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

IRead Lisa Kaiser's article with interest. I am trying to do all I can toconserve energ The Healing Passage: Voices from the Water ,Letters more

Feb 1, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

I’m responding to this quote from EarthTalk: “The remaining Republicans (Rudy Shepherd Express ,Letters more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Between DVRs, DVDs and daily ODs on cough syrup, today’s kids canpretty much raise won’t ,Banana Soup more

Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 3 Comments

I'll be on Ryan Miller's "Indie Soundcheck" program this Sunday night at 11 to discuss my favorite indie-rock albums of 2009 and to play some of my favorite indie-rock singles of the year. We've got some amazing songs lined up, some of which will .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES