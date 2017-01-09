New York Yankees
The 1981 Half-Champs: The Forgotten Brewers Playoff Team
Like many kids my age in this area, I was raised on storiesof the great 1982 Milwaukee Brewers, the only team in franchise history (backthen) that had ever made the playoffs, let alone the World Series. At leastthat’s what I th.. more
Jan 9, 2017 7:15 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
'Who Replaced Steve Garvey?'
The season is fast approaching and I am very excited forBrewers opening day. This week I am going to share a blog post I did ayear ago that I think you'll enjoy. I did the story when Iwas out in Arizona for the Brewers Spring Training during my.. more
Mar 31, 2015 3:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers
Sometimes You’re Thrown for a Loop
Prince Fielder is in the World Series, but not the one Brewer fans wanted. And thanks to the Giants, Fielder can't give them a little vicarious revenge against the Cardinals for last October... more
Oct 24, 2012 10:17 PM Frank Clines More Sports
The Story of Barack Obama
One of the most anticipated political books of recent memory is an exhaustively reported, absorbing biography that sheds a real-life look on our current president. Drawing from hundreds of interviews, including with President Obama himself.... more
Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Ya Gotta Like It—Or Do You?
The mind reels at the notion, but sometimes the Observers make predictions that prove wrong. They deal with long-term errors easily; by season's end they've forgotten what they forecast and hope readers have done likewise. But the headline ... more
Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Museum of Wisconsin Art’s Added ‘Spark’ in 2011
The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA) opens 2011 with three exceptional exhibitions. These triple openings complement the museum’s “Spark!” programming, which is based on the “Meet Me at MoMA” program for adults with Alzheimer&rs more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Tour de Fat
Consider it an even greener alternative to the government’s “cash-for-clunkers” program. At the inaugural Milwaukee run of its bike ride and festival Tour de Fat, Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing Co. will be selecting somebody to tra more
Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee