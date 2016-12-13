RSS

DANCE: The Nutcracker Anita’s Dance Company @ WestPAC, Dec. 17 & 18 New Berlin’s West Performing Arts Center is one of the local venues with an annual performance of Pyotr Tcha,Performing Arts Weekly more

Dec 13, 2016 4:29 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Becoming Andy Warhol by Nick Bertozzi and Pierce Hargan is a “graphic novel biography” of Warhol in the early 1960s, already established as a commercial artist but wanting something more—the respect of being displayed in galleries and br... more

Oct 18, 2016 2:21 PM Books

In director Todd Haynes’ film Carol, two women (Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara) are drawn together by love and desire. Based on the once-shocking novel The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith, Carol recreates the caution and danger of lesbiani... more

Jan 5, 2016 9:55 PM Film Reviews

West Allis’ Off-Book Players will stage a production of David Rimmer’s New York. It’s a look at people trying to get on with their lives in the months after September 11th, 2001. Deanna Strasse directs a cast including Melody Lopac, Phil Ste.. more

Dec 23, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Though Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak may not be a great ghost film when compared to such films as The Haunting, it nevertheless leaves vivid impressions of a gothic world furnished with continual reminders that death is the shadow cast ... more

Oct 20, 2015 9:24 PM Film Reviews

Anthony Lewis, the former New York Times reporter and columnist who died Monday, March 25, at the age of 85, shaped the American conscience on a broad range of issues, from civil liberties and civi,News Features more

Mar 31, 2013 11:02 PM News Features

Things are wound pretty tight intellectually in an era increasingly fascinated with information and details. Different groups of people cling to different details trying to corner some kind of market on truth. more

Jan 10, 2013 1:23 PM Theater

Stuffy Shmitt emerged from Milwaukee in the 1970s before moving to New York. His latest CD is a collection of brilliant, lyrical songs reminiscent, at times, of early Bruce Springsteen, Elliot Murphy and Willy DeVille. more

Dec 23, 2012 10:10 PM Album Reviews

Of all the conflicts between natives and settlers, the Black Hawk War (1832) left the deepest impression on Wisconsin. UW-Waukesha professor Robert Birmingham, who excavated Fort Blue Mounds near Madison more

Dec 12, 2012 4:50 PM Books

Nothing shouts “City!” like neon signs. Yet even in New York, the old glow is fading under pressure from LEDs and what critics have called the “suburbanization” of the city. Photographer-preservationist Thomas Rinaldi set more

Dec 12, 2012 4:48 PM Books

To publish or not to publish? That was the debate in media circles this week after the New York Post printed a horrifying photo of a man named Ki Suk Han who had been pushed onto the subway tracks and was trying more

Dec 7, 2012 5:21 PM News Features

Much has been made of the first couplet on “Ecce Homo,” the lead track on New York-based Titus Andronicus’ latest album, Local Business. “Okay, I think, by now,” rambles vocalist/guitarist Patrick Stickles more

Nov 19, 2012 9:03 PM Music Feature

The protagonist (Jordan Gelber) is a doughy, middle-aged man-child living with his parents and his action figures in this darkly perceptive suburban comedy from the director of Welcome to the Dollhouse. Todd Solondz is masterful more

Nov 19, 2012 8:52 PM Film Reviews

The ruin and hardship inflicted by a natural disaster can reveal truths that political propaganda tends to obscure. When Hurricane Sandy destroyed swaths of the Northeast, darkened our largest city and plunged a huge section more

Nov 4, 2012 9:04 PM News Features

Though born and bred in New York City, A$AP Rocky, breakout star of the much-buzzed-about A$AP Mob crew, shares little of Gotham’s rap conventions, gravitating toward sounds more closely associated with the South... more

Oct 15, 2012 12:15 PM Concert Reviews

A native New Yorker, Robert Sullivan was inspired to write My American Revolution while gazing from the observation deck of the Empire State Building. In between Bunker Hill and Yorktown, he decided, was the... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:54 PM Books

One of the key bands to emerge from New York’s fertile, boundary-pushing No Wave scene of the late 1970s and early 1980s, Swans’ original incarnation, founded by singer-guitarist Michael Gira... more

Sep 24, 2012 9:59 AM Concert Reviews

This New York-based Milwaukee native has deeply investigated Miles Davis' incendiary Live at the Plugged Nickel. The pianist's music isn't that daring or abstract, but his solos surge to an outer edge while retaining an innate sense of them more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The Pfister Hotel's latest artist in residence, Timothy Westbrook, hails from upstate New York. In May 2011, Westbrook graduated from Syracuse University, where he majored in fiber... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Dance music, especially in places like New York City, draws from a global ocean of influences to keep the dance floor full. On Moon People, Brooklyn DJ-producer Nickodemus displays his range on tracks that filter echoes of reggae into dream... more

Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

