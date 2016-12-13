New York
Performing Arts Weekly 12.15
DANCE: The Nutcracker Anita’s Dance Company @ WestPAC, Dec. 17 & 18 New Berlin’s West Performing Arts Center is one of the local venues with an annual performance of Pyotr Tcha,Performing Arts Weekly more
Dec 13, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Becoming Andy Warhol (Abrams ComicArts), by Nick Bertozzi and Pierce Hargan
Becoming Andy Warhol by Nick Bertozzi and Pierce Hargan is a “graphic novel biography” of Warhol in the early 1960s, already established as a commercial artist but wanting something more—the respect of being displayed in galleries and br... more
Oct 18, 2016 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Books
Carol
In director Todd Haynes’ film Carol, two women (Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara) are drawn together by love and desire. Based on the once-shocking novel The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith, Carol recreates the caution and danger of lesbiani... more
Jan 5, 2016 9:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Off-Book Players will Stage New York in West Allis
West Allis’ Off-Book Players will stage a production of David Rimmer’s New York. It’s a look at people trying to get on with their lives in the months after September 11th, 2001. Deanna Strasse directs a cast including Melody Lopac, Phil Ste.. more
Dec 23, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Crimson Peak
Though Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak may not be a great ghost film when compared to such films as The Haunting, it nevertheless leaves vivid impressions of a gothic world furnished with continual reminders that death is the shadow cast ... more
Oct 20, 2015 9:24 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Without Fear or Favor: the Heresies and Vindications of Anthony Lewis, 1927 to 2013
Anthony Lewis, the former New York Times reporter and columnist who died Monday, March 25, at the age of 85, shaped the American conscience on a broad range of issues, from civil liberties and civi,News Features more
Mar 31, 2013 11:02 PM Joe Conason News Features
Science and Creation at the Stiemke Studio
Things are wound pretty tight intellectually in an era increasingly fascinated with information and details. Different groups of people cling to different details trying to corner some kind of market on truth. more
Jan 10, 2013 1:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stuffy Shmitt
Stuffy Shmitt emerged from Milwaukee in the 1970s before moving to New York. His latest CD is a collection of brilliant, lyrical songs reminiscent, at times, of early Bruce Springsteen, Elliot Murphy and Willy DeVille. more
Dec 23, 2012 10:10 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Life, Death & Archaeology at Fort Blue Mounds (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Robert A. Birmingham
Of all the conflicts between natives and settlers, the Black Hawk War (1832) left the deepest impression on Wisconsin. UW-Waukesha professor Robert Birmingham, who excavated Fort Blue Mounds near Madison more
Dec 12, 2012 4:50 PM David Luhrssen Books
New York Neon (W.W. Norton & Company), by Thomas E. Rinaldi
Nothing shouts “City!” like neon signs. Yet even in New York, the old glow is fading under pressure from LEDs and what critics have called the “suburbanization” of the city. Photographer-preservationist Thomas Rinaldi set more
Dec 12, 2012 4:48 PM David Luhrssen Books
A Picture Worth Far More Than 1,000 Words
To publish or not to publish? That was the debate in media circles this week after the New York Post printed a horrifying photo of a man named Ki Suk Han who had been pushed onto the subway tracks and was trying more
Dec 7, 2012 5:21 PM David Sirota News Features
Titus Andronicus vs. Ideological Oppression
Much has been made of the first couplet on “Ecce Homo,” the lead track on New York-based Titus Andronicus’ latest album, Local Business. “Okay, I think, by now,” rambles vocalist/guitarist Patrick Stickles more
Nov 19, 2012 9:03 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Dark Horse and “Copper: Season One
The protagonist (Jordan Gelber) is a doughy, middle-aged man-child living with his parents and his action figures in this darkly perceptive suburban comedy from the director of Welcome to the Dollhouse. Todd Solondz is masterful more
Nov 19, 2012 8:52 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Superstorm Blows Away Political Pretense and Ideological Nonsense
The ruin and hardship inflicted by a natural disaster can reveal truths that political propaganda tends to obscure. When Hurricane Sandy destroyed swaths of the Northeast, darkened our largest city and plunged a huge section more
Nov 4, 2012 9:04 PM Joe Conason News Features
A$AP Rocky w/ A$AP Mob @ The Rave
Though born and bred in New York City, A$AP Rocky, breakout star of the much-buzzed-about A$AP Mob crew, shares little of Gotham’s rap conventions, gravitating toward sounds more closely associated with the South... more
Oct 15, 2012 12:15 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
My American Revolution: Crossing the Delaware and I-78 (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by Robert Sullivan
A native New Yorker, Robert Sullivan was inspired to write My American Revolution while gazing from the observation deck of the Empire State Building. In between Bunker Hill and Yorktown, he decided, was the... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:54 PM David Luhrssen Books
Swans w/ Xiu Xiu @ Shank Hall
One of the key bands to emerge from New York’s fertile, boundary-pushing No Wave scene of the late 1970s and early 1980s, Swans’ original incarnation, founded by singer-guitarist Michael Gira... more
Sep 24, 2012 9:59 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Steve Einerson
This New York-based Milwaukee native has deeply investigated Miles Davis' incendiary Live at the Plugged Nickel. The pianist's music isn't that daring or abstract, but his solos surge to an outer edge while retaining an innate sense of them more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Westbrook Creates Fiber Art at Pfister Hotel
The Pfister Hotel's latest artist in residence, Timothy Westbrook, hails from upstate New York. In May 2011, Westbrook graduated from Syracuse University, where he majored in fiber... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff
Nickodemus
Dance music, especially in places like New York City, draws from a global ocean of influences to keep the dance floor full. On Moon People, Brooklyn DJ-producer Nickodemus displays his range on tracks that filter echoes of reggae into dream... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews