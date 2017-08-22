RSS

New Zealand

homemovies0824.jpg.jpe

Whale Rider Film takes us to places we could never see and into lives we would never encounter. Niki Caro’s wondrous 2002 film Whale Rider does all that and more. Set in New Zealand amid the na,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Aug 22, 2017 2:39 PM Home Movies

The Voyage of the Maori To New Zealand was written in Esperanto by Brendon H. Clark, a noted New Zealand proponent of the attempt to formulate and popularize an international language. As translated by UW-Milwaukee more

Jan 10, 2013 1:25 PM Classical Music

blogimage3826.jpe

Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2757.jpe

There's a great moment on Joe Budden's new album—actually, there are a lot of great moments on Joe Budden's new album, this one just struck me as particularly novel—where on the penultimate track Budden prays for understanding. You don't need to b.. more

Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage3826.jpe

Wilderness Filmmaking Expedition leader Robert Schaller doesn’t have much interest in modern filmmaking technology; he’s much more enamored with classic filming methods, like hand-made emulsion ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2757.jpe

In May, the minor league CalgaryVipers, of the independent Golden Baseball League, traded pitcher JohnOdom to the Laredo Broncos of the independent United League.Originally, the trade was supposed to bring another player, but theBroncos' play... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES