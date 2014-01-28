Newwaukee
The Eastside Music Tour Will Squeeze Live Music Into Every Crevice of Brady Street
Last year NEWaukee recruited a wide range of Brady Street bars, clubs and restaurants for its inaugural Eastside Music Tour. This year the event will be even bigger, with dozens of Milwaukee's most prominent bands playing more than 30 Brady Street.. more
Jan 28, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Placemaking with NEWaukee’s Angela Damiani
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by NEWaukee executive director Angela Damiani, who clarifies a few things about the urban ca.. more
Oct 25, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Serengeti w/ Kid Millions, KHB, Earthworms and Steddy P
One of the more cerebral affiliates of the sprawling Anticon collective, Chicago rapper Serengeti, who spins thoughtful, nuanced yarns over downtempo beats and abstract samples. Last year he teamed up with producer Polyphonic for more
Feb 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Almost, Maine
Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actress Laura Gordon is best known for her onstage roles, but she’s directed shows for the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks and directs the Rep’s new production of John Cariani’s more
Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee