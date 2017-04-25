Nfc Championship
Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame to Induct Woodson, Dayne and Steinhauer
The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame will add three membersthis Saturday, April 29, in a ceremony at the UWM Panther Arena. This year’sinductees are long-time Green Bay Packer Charles Woodson, Heisman Trophy winnerand former Wisconsin Bad.. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:29 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Fourth Down, Just a Few Billion to Go
Many sports fans have their eyes on a labor showdown that threatens one of the pillars of their lives. No, not the battle in Madison over the future of public employees. The contract struggle between the NFL and its players' union threatens... more
Mar 9, 2011 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Unafraid to admit I'm a little afraid of the Bears
As a Packer fan, I’m not thrilled about playing the Bears. When it comes to rivalries as old as this one, it’s not as simple as who is the better team. I love how well the Packers have been playing and I think they can win, but you never know what.. more
Jan 19, 2011 7:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Feathers Plucked, Now the Fur Will Fly
Admit it, Packer fans. Your Super Bowl dreams didn't include the sublime notion of getting there by beating the Bears at Soldier Field in the NFC Championship Game. That's the task after the Packers' 48-21 demolition of top-seeded Atlanta a... more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
The Temples of Nadir
The latest production from Bay View’s fiercely independent Alchemist Theatre, The Temples of Nadir, is a drama written, directed and produced by Eric Theis. Set in Asheville, N.C., in 1889, the play centers around an African-American songwr... more
Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee