Nicholas Callan Haubner
Waukesha Civic Theatre's Love Letter to Beethoven in '33 Variations'
33 Variations is a not-to-be-missed element of Waukesha Civic Theatre’s current season. The play encompasses such high-flown topics as the minutiae of historical music theory and the destruction of the body, while keeping room for humor and... more
Mar 14, 2017 2:11 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Pride Theatre’s Political Drama Close-Up
Jan 25, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
An Intimate Spring Romance with Cream City
Two people gradually fall in love over the course of a quarter century. Love takes on a strange dynamic as two people meet once per year every year. Of course, this type of relationship is going to be complicated by all the life that happe.. more
May 2, 2016 5:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Retro Cross Dressing Comedy in Waukesha
Ken Ludwig might have come out of a different era. The playwright behind such classic farces as Lend Me a Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo was born in the midst of the mid-twentieth century that serves as the setting for his classic comic farce.. more
Feb 27, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Richly Moody ‘Addams Family’
With The Addams Family, Sunset Playhouse conjures a moody musical theater manifestation of characters best known from the ’60s TV series. Zachary Dean radiates endearing warmth in a pleasantly musical mutation of Jackie Coogan’s Uncle Feste... more
Oct 20, 2015 10:31 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Nashville in Elm Grove
The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove celebrates the heart of country music next week as it presents Make Some Noise for Nashville. A variety of local talent performs and ambitious range of different material from classics to contemporary. From .. more
Sep 10, 2015 8:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Beatrice, Benedict and SummerStage
UW-Milwaukee Theatre alumni Victoria Hudziak and Nicholas Callan Haubner play feisty, reluctant romance between Beatrice and Benedict as SummerStage opens its production of Much Ado About Nothing in early June.It’s nice to see a return to outdoo.. more
May 24, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bukowski As Muse
I find Charles Bukowski’s work to be extremely tedious. I am referring to his written work, of course. I can only assume his work for the US Post Office in LA was better than his written work, but it’s tough to say. Not that I don’t understand w.. more
Nov 13, 2011 4:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
How Can I Bring Up Using Toys and Bondage With a New Partner?
I am a lesbian and have been dating the girl I've had a crush on for two years for a couple of months now. Even before we were dating, we did a good amount of touching, groping and breast play, but personally I would like to take things a l... more
Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Elections Have Consequences: The Safety Net
What’s the best response to those who are struggling during this recession? Or to those who rely on the social safety net even during good times? An auto accident or a business failure could put any of us in need of some short-term or long-... more
Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Early Man w/ Evile, Bonded by Blood and Woe of Tyrants
The Los Angeles band Early Man’s take on heavy metal can be described in one word: traditional. Drawing from metal’s most tried-and-true influences (Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Megadeth) and sticking to the genre’s signature subject more
Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Classical Music Calendar
414-481-8801 www.belcanto.org The World Beloved: A BluegrassMass O de Sangre ,Fall Fine Arts Guide more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Fall Arts Guide
To Bury the Boss, Not to Praise Him
In the end, the tributes rolled in for George Steinbrenner. From Bud Selig, who as Brewers owner decried big-market advantages and as baseball commissioner wrung some revenue-sharing out of Steinbrenner’s empire. From former New York Yankee... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports 1 Comments
As Bees in Honey Drown
Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season with the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforementione... more
Aug 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee