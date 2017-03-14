RSS

Nicholas Callan Haubner

33 Variations is a not-to-be-missed element of Waukesha Civic Theatre’s current season. The play encompasses such high-flown topics as the minutiae of historical music theory and the destruction of the body, while keeping room for humor and... more

Mar 14, 2017 2:11 PM Theater

Jan 25, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

Two people gradually fall in love over the course of a quarter century. Love takes on a strange dynamic as two people meet once per year every year. Of course, this type of relationship is going to be complicated by all the life that happe.. more

May 2, 2016 5:05 PM Theater

Ken Ludwig might have come out of a different era. The playwright behind such classic farces as Lend Me a Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo was born in the midst of the mid-twentieth century that serves as the setting for his classic comic farce.. more

Feb 27, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Photo by George Katsekes Jr

With The Addams Family, Sunset Playhouse conjures a moody musical theater manifestation of characters best known from the ’60s TV series. Zachary Dean radiates endearing warmth in a pleasantly musical mutation of Jackie Coogan’s Uncle Feste... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:31 PM Theater 1 Comments

The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove celebrates the heart of country music next week as it presents Make Some Noise for Nashville. A variety of local talent performs and ambitious range of different material from classics to contemporary. From .. more

Sep 10, 2015 8:55 PM Theater

UW-Milwaukee Theatre alumni Victoria Hudziak and Nicholas Callan Haubner play feisty, reluctant romance between Beatrice and Benedict as SummerStage opens its production of Much Ado About Nothing in early June.It’s nice to see a return to outdoo.. more

May 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

I find Charles Bukowski’s work to be extremely tedious. I am referring to his written work, of course. I can only assume his work for the US Post Office in LA was better than his written work, but it’s tough to say. Not that I don’t understand w.. more

Nov 13, 2011 4:04 AM Theater

I am a lesbian and have been dating the girl I've had a crush on for two years for a couple of months now. Even before we were dating, we did a good amount of touching, groping and breast play, but personally I would like to take things a l... more

Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

What’s the best response to those who are struggling during this recession? Or to those who rely on the social safety net even during good times? An auto accident or a business failure could put any of us in need of some short-term or long-... more

Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

The Los Angeles band Early Man’s take on heavy metal can be described in one word: traditional. Drawing from metal’s most tried-and-true influences (Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Megadeth) and sticking to the genre’s signature subject more

Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

414-481-8801 www.belcanto.org The World Beloved: A BluegrassMass O de Sangre ,Fall Fine Arts Guide more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

In the end, the tributes rolled in for George Steinbrenner. From Bud Selig, who as Brewers owner decried big-market advantages and as baseball commissioner wrung some revenue-sharing out of Steinbrenner’s empire. From former New York Yankee... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season with the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforementione... more

Aug 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

