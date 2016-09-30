RSS

Nick Narcisi

13906934_1472749322750704_3037166180350087134_n.jpg.jpe

Quasi Mondo Physical Theatre has done quite a few shows outside of The Fortress in recent memory. It’s kind of disappointing. The warehouse space north of downtown has a grittiness to it that can be used to fill a variety of different stylis.. more

Sep 30, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_replab.jpg.jpe

Photo by Casey Schroeter

The Milwaukee Rep opens its fifth annual Rep Lab this month. The spacious Steimke Studio space will serve once more as home to a series of shorts including Rich Orloff’s The Latest News from the Primordial Ooze and Patrick Holland’s The Cowboy amo.. more

Apr 3, 2015 3:20 PM Theater

blogimage13157.jpe

Wednesday, Dec. 8 is the 30th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder, and to mark the occasion, Milwaukee-area poet Paul Zasadny has created a program honoring the late Beatle as part of Linneman’s weekly Poet’s Monday event. He’ll be more

Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11447.jpe

World-class saxophonist Curt Hanrahan has taught and performed in the Milwaukee area for decades, during that time founding the Lakeshore Conservatory of Music in Racine, and intermittently sharing the stage with the orchestras of Jimmy more

Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES