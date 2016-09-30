Nick Narcisi
Dali’s Liquid Ladies at the Fortress Next Week
Quasi Mondo Physical Theatre has done quite a few shows outside of The Fortress in recent memory. It’s kind of disappointing. The warehouse space north of downtown has a grittiness to it that can be used to fill a variety of different stylis.. more
Sep 30, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rep Lab Turns Five
The Milwaukee Rep opens its fifth annual Rep Lab this month. The spacious Steimke Studio space will serve once more as home to a series of shorts including Rich Orloff’s The Latest News from the Primordial Ooze and Patrick Holland’s The Cowboy amo.. more
Apr 3, 2015 3:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Paul Zasadny
Wednesday, Dec. 8 is the 30th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder, and to mark the occasion, Milwaukee-area poet Paul Zasadny has created a program honoring the late Beatle as part of Linneman’s weekly Poet’s Monday event. He’ll be more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Curt Hanrahan Quintet
World-class saxophonist Curt Hanrahan has taught and performed in the Milwaukee area for decades, during that time founding the Lakeshore Conservatory of Music in Racine, and intermittently sharing the stage with the orchestras of Jimmy more
Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee