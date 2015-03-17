Nick Nolte
‘Run All Night’: Top-notch Noir Crime Drama
Run All Night is much better than a standard-issue run-and-gun flick. It is a top notch Irish-American noir crime drama. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:01 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Mysteries of the Criminal Mind
Crime and celebrity fit together like hand in glove. Little wonder that movies are a facet of the page-turning new book from Time Life, Mysteries of the Criminal Mind: The Secrets Behind the World’s Most Notorious Crimes .Art (and entertainment).. more
Feb 18, 2015 10:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: April 18
Jim Grant (Robert Redford) is a successful activist attorney who drives his daughter to her suburban grade school in a Volvo station wagon. But the secrets he’s concealed for decades begin to surface when the FBI finally busts more
Apr 18, 2013 4:09 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Alchemist’s Dramatic Turn in ‘Closet Land’
There’s something very haunting about the idea of captivity in stage productions, as seen in shows like Coyote on a Fence, Purgatorio, Two Rooms, Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me and Ulysses’ Crewmen. This week, Alchemist Theatre conjures an more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater