Nick Zoulek
Outside with Wild Space Dancers
At a performance of such magnitude and complexity as Debra Loewen’s Into the Garden with Wild Space Dance Company, staged at nightfall in the panoramic gardens of the Villa Terrance Decorative Arts Museum, the once-in-a-lifetime fact of the... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:36 PM John Schneider Dance 1 Comments
Wild Space Dance Co. Travels to New York
Wild Space DanceCompany is traveling to New York City with its new show, Carried Away , an experimental, site-specific piece consisting ofdance by Artistic Director Debra Loewen, film from Milwaukee visual artistsJake Fuller and Tom Bamberger a.. more
Mar 16, 2015 7:00 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Around MKE
Exploring Wisconsin’s Past
Erica Janik sees Wisconsin with the eyes of a stranger who came to stay. Raised in Washington State, she looks past the homogenization that has increasingly afflicted Wisconsin and all of America to see those things that make us distinct. S... more
Jun 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books