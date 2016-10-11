Nico Muhly
Exquisite Fretwork at Early Music Now’s Season Opener
Sister Carrie, a two-act opera by Robert Aldridge and Herschel Garfein, received an outstanding launch by the Florentine Opera. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:10 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frank Almond’s Busy Weekend
Aeolus String Quartet, which just completed its time as resident graduate string quartet at Juilliard, appeared on the Frankly Music season finale last week at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra moved to the Pabst Thea... more
May 26, 2015 7:47 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Present Music ‘Connecting in the Chamber’
Present Music’s “Connecting in the Chamber” features a historical overview of chamber music and performances by Grammy winning pianist Cory Smythe. more
Feb 17, 2015 5:34 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Chambers of Delight
Present Music’s artistic director Kevin Stalheim doesn’t worry about his audience’s intellectual comfort. He trusts that if you are attending a PM concert, you are an adventuresome, open-minded, curious concertgoer who sees no future in bar... more
Feb 10, 2013 8:19 PM William Barnewitz A&E Feature