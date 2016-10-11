RSS

Nico Muhly

fretwork.jpg.jpe

Sister Carrie, a two-act opera by Robert Aldridge and Herschel Garfein, received an outstanding launch by the Florentine Opera. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:10 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_aeolusquartet_photobynathanrussell.jpg.jpe

Photo by Nathan Russell

Aeolus String Quartet, which just completed its time as resident graduate string quartet at Juilliard, appeared on the Frankly Music season finale last week at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra moved to the Pabst Thea... more

May 26, 2015 7:47 PM Classical Music

a+egateway_presentmusic.jpg.jpe

Present Music’s “Connecting in the Chamber” features a historical overview of chamber music and performances by Grammy winning pianist Cory Smythe. more

Feb 17, 2015 5:34 PM A&E Feature

sheetmusic01.jpg.jpe

Present Music’s artistic director Kevin Stalheim doesn’t worry about his audience’s intellectual comfort. He trusts that if you are attending a PM concert, you are an adventuresome, open-minded, curious concertgoer who sees no future in bar... more

Feb 10, 2013 8:19 PM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES