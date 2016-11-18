Nicole Teague

RSS

Exploring the Milwaukee Ballet's changing cast

Nov 18, 2016 2:17 PM Winter Arts Guide

The Milwaukee Ballet's annual production of Michael Pink's The Nutcracker has reached the status of a masterpiece by the company's artistic director. Lead roles were perfectly executed by longtime company dancers with whom the production de...

Dec 15, 2015 8:58 PM Dance

Photo by Rick Brodzeller

Milwaukee Ballet's production of Dracula, choreographed and directed by Michael Pink, is true to the Bram Stoker novel and scary for all the right reasons. The production was great in staging, choreography, music, scene and lighting design ...

Oct 26, 2015 12:09 AM Theater

Photo by Jenn Mazza

Looking like the best classical ballet company you'd ever want to see, Milwaukee Ballet opened its season last weekend with an exemplary production of Don Quixote. First fashioned from bits of Miguel de Cervantes' great novel by choreograph...

Nov 4, 2014 4:23 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee Ballet's Mirror Mirror is a spectacle of very high order. The darkly glamorous reconstruction of Snow White by choreographer Michael Pink

May 21, 2014 2:21 AM Classical Music

Photo by Mark Frohna

In Passing, a one-act ballet by San Francisco-based choreographer Amy Seiwert and the first of two world premieres presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its "Spring Series"

Apr 9, 2014 12:58 AM Classical Music

Milwaukee Ballet has an advanced training program for exceptional college-age dancers from around the world. Much of the main company graduated from this program, known as MBII. In addition to covering secondary...

Oct 24, 2012 10:06 PM Classical Music

Thom Dancy, a young dancer and choreographer just graduated from the Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII) professional training program, has founded a Milwaukee summer contemporary dance collective called NomadicLIMBS. Its members include...

Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

