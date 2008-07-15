RSS

The Night Is A Child

blogimage1285.jpe

                The wait for German Fest is alittle shorter this year.  We’re kicking the Fest off adding a new nightof great entertainment and freeadmission on Thursday, July 24. So, I’m calling it an extended weekend andstarting the party o.. more

Jul 15, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1225.jpe

Ryan Braun is only 32,000 votes behind Fukudome and it's time for everybody in Wisconsin to vote.  The official deadline is Wednesday at midnight.  Don't wait.  Vote Now. Vote Ryan Braun to the All Star team! more

Jul 1, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

Athlon Sports Ranks Wisconsin No. 12 MADISON, Wis. AthlonSports, publisher of the No. 1 selling college football magazine, namedWisconsin as its preseason 12th-ranked team on Tuesday. Travis Beckum,UW’s All-American tight end, is featured o.. more

Jun 2, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1477.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater explores the transformative power of vacations in its dra The Night is a Child ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1466.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater explores the transformative powers of vacation in its pro The Night is a Child ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1382.jpe

Play Time: The opening night of the Milwaukee Rep's insightful and poignant The Night Is a The Night Is a Child ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1285.jpe

Makingits world premiere this month at the Milwaukee Rep’s Quadracci Powerhouse Thea The Night Is a Child ,Theater more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage1225.jpe

Like the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre’s production of Enchanted April last month, Th Enchanted April ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage1119.jpe

The MilwaukeeRep closes its season at the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater with a pairof wor The Night is a Child ,Theater more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES