A Favorite Fest for Free
The wait for German Fest is alittle shorter this year. We’re kicking the Fest off adding a new nightof great entertainment and freeadmission on Thursday, July 24. So, I’m calling it an extended weekend andstarting the party o.. more
Jul 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Ryan Braun Needs Your Vote
Ryan Braun is only 32,000 votes behind Fukudome and it's time for everybody in Wisconsin to vote. The official deadline is Wednesday at midnight. Don't wait. Vote Now. Vote Ryan Braun to the All Star team! more
Jul 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Let's talk football
Athlon Sports Ranks Wisconsin No. 12 MADISON, Wis. AthlonSports, publisher of the No. 1 selling college football magazine, namedWisconsin as its preseason 12th-ranked team on Tuesday. Travis Beckum,UW’s All-American tight end, is featured o.. more
Jun 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater explores the transformative power of vacations in its dra The Night is a Child ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater explores the transformative powers of vacation in its pro The Night is a Child ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Play Time: The opening night of the Milwaukee Rep's insightful and poignant The Night Is a The Night Is a Child ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Makingits world premiere this month at the Milwaukee Rep’s Quadracci Powerhouse Thea The Night Is a Child ,Theater more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Night is a Child
Like the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre’s production of Enchanted April last month, Th Enchanted April ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Escaping Memories
The MilwaukeeRep closes its season at the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater with a pairof wor The Night is a Child ,Theater more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater