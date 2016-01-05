RSS

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Rice N Roll Bistro, the newest in the row of ethnic restaurants on Farwell Avenue, is a great addition to the East Side. The Asian fusion of sushi and Thai is a great combination with many choices. more

Jan 5, 2016 9:25 PM Dining Out

Japanese ramen and Vietnamese pho are noodle soup meals that are showing up in the most surprising places. The ultra-trendy Ardent has a late-night weekend special more

Sep 2, 2014 9:17 PM Dining Preview

In 2008, Brian Park opened Wasabi in Brookfield. The results of the restaurant's Japanese fusion cuisine were dazzling. Now Park has opened Kanpai, located in the spot formerly occupied by Nanakusa in Milwaukee's Third Ward... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Situated on the block of Milwaukee Street between Wisconsin and Mason, part of a thriving scene of bars and restaurants, is Sake Tumi. The centerpiece of the restaurant is a long sushi bar that dominates the dining area. Sake Tumi's origina... more

Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

