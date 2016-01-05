Nigiri
Where Thai and Sushi Come Together
Rice N Roll Bistro, the newest in the row of ethnic restaurants on Farwell Avenue, is a great addition to the East Side. The Asian fusion of sushi and Thai is a great combination with many choices. more
Jan 5, 2016 9:25 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Osaka Little Japan
Japanese ramen and Vietnamese pho are noodle soup meals that are showing up in the most surprising places. The ultra-trendy Ardent has a late-night weekend special more
Sep 2, 2014 9:17 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Third Ward's Stellar Kanpai
In 2008, Brian Park opened Wasabi in Brookfield. The results of the restaurant's Japanese fusion cuisine were dazzling. Now Park has opened Kanpai, located in the spot formerly occupied by Nanakusa in Milwaukee's Third Ward... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sake Tumi Stands Out From the Crowd
Situated on the block of Milwaukee Street between Wisconsin and Mason, part of a thriving scene of bars and restaurants, is Sake Tumi. The centerpiece of the restaurant is a long sushi bar that dominates the dining area. Sake Tumi's origina... more
Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview