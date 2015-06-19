Niko King
Scattered Thoughts on The Scene You Need
Last week, there was a well-written show by a local playwright that opened in the basement of the Brumder Mansion. This week there’s a well-written show by a local playwright that opens with the Alchemist Theatre. If all theatre in Milwaukee was.. more
Jun 19, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
Andy Warhol Looks A Scream: Alchemist Stages History As Art with 'The King of Pop'
Alchemist Theatre explores an interpretation of the life of Andy Warhol in The King of Pop. The comedic drama explores Warhol from the dawn of The Factory through to the end of its prominence in a remarkably tight, little presentation that include.. more
May 5, 2015 1:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Warhol is coming to the Alchemist
Andy Warhol’s art doesn’t seem nearly as interesting to me as the man himself and various details about who he was as an artist. I love that William S. Burroughs and David Bowie had a conversation about him that’s a matter of public record. Burrou.. more
Apr 30, 2015 2:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Woody Allen’s Crazy Comic Energy
Woody Allen’s God is a weird, existential farce that playfully examines the nature of theater at its essence. Soulstice Theatre continues a well-selected season with a staging of the show that captures some of the wild and irreverent energy... more
Feb 2, 2014 9:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Two Great Shorts on a Program of Seven
The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa continues its long-lived Original One Act Festival. With a minimal set against a Cream City brick backdrop, two and a half hours pass like 90 minutes. As with most shorts programs more
Jun 19, 2013 5:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dinner for Schmucks
In Billy Wilder’s classic film The Apartment, Jack Lemmon played a junior executive whose advancement was keyed to loaning out his rooms to an ice-hearted boss for nocturnal sexual adventures. In Dinner for Schmucks, Paul Rudd plays a junio... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Under Lock and Key: Male Chastity Devices
Lately, we’ve noticed an increasing interest in male chastity devices at the Tool Shed. These are devices that restrict access to the male genitals, thus preventing masturbation, sexual intercourse and/or orgasm, or causing pain if an erect... more
Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Another Helping of Goodnight Loving
Milwaukee’s Goodnight Loving christened their new record, The Goodnight Loving Supper Club, with a title that they’ll probably have to explain quite a bit on the road. Supper clubs, for those who don’t dine out much in northern Wisconsin more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music