RSS

Nina Nazir

colleen gore.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Paranormal Conference will be manifesting a fundraiser next Friday, May 13. It’s a variety show that will be coming to the Riverwest Public House Cooperative. Doors open on the Friday the 13th Fest at 8:00 p.m. In addition to horropu.. more

May 8, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_skullysati_midnightbazaar.jpg.jpe

The Sultan Photography

Jan 31, 2015 2:00 PM Theater

blogimage12743.jpe

While touring through Ann Arbor, Mich., with the band Camden a decade ago, Eric Osterman met and fell in love with the woman who would become his wife. He didn’t have to think long before he moved there from Milwaukee to be with her. It was... more

Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Paula Wolf, 41, was arrested in Stevens Point, Wis., and charged with hitting four random pedestrians with projectiles on April 21. In Wolf's car, police found a blowgun, a slingshot and a bucket of rocks. After being questioned, Wolf told ... more

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES