Nina Nazir

Friday the 13th Fest in Riverwest
The Milwaukee Paranormal Conference will be manifesting a fundraiser next Friday, May 13. It’s a variety show that will be coming to the Riverwest Public House Cooperative. Doors open on the Friday the 13th Fest at 8:00 p.m. In addition to horropu.. more
May 8, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Goddess Revue at the Times Cinema
Jan 31, 2015 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Eric & Magill’s Songs of Rekindled Friendship
While touring through Ann Arbor, Mich., with the band Camden a decade ago, Eric Osterman met and fell in love with the woman who would become his wife. He didn’t have to think long before he moved there from Milwaukee to be with her. It was... more
Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
News of the Weird
Paula Wolf, 41, was arrested in Stevens Point, Wis., and charged with hitting four random pedestrians with projectiles on April 21. In Wolf's car, police found a blowgun, a slingshot and a bucket of rocks. After being questioned, Wolf told ... more
Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE