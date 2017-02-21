RSS

Nina Simone

On Araminta, guitarist Brandon Ross leads his jazz-black rock trio Harriet Tubman with bravura and unabashed love of vivid distortion, evoking what Sonny Sharrock might be doing if still alive, but with a more poetic control of sonics. Ross... more

Feb 21, 2017 2:48 PM Album Reviews

Thetitle of the award-winning film What Happened, Miss Simone? comes from aquestion famously asked by Maya Angelou. The author was puzzled over the decline(and at times disappearance) of an African-American performer who emb.. more

Sep 12, 2016 2:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

Bix Beiderbecke was a hard-drinking, introspective boy from Davenport, Iowa and he blew his cornet with the sweetest tone this side of the heavenly choir. In return for drinking himself to death at age twenty-eight, we jazz lovers speak of Bix wit.. more

Feb 23, 2015 4:24 PM Around MKE

Aside from Rosa Parks, the women of the civil rights movement tend to be overshadowed by Martin Luther King, Malcolm X and other prominent men. In How it Feels to Be Free, Rutgers history professor Ruth Feldstein sets out to show the contri... more

Feb 21, 2014 3:30 AM Books

Thirty years ago this month, John Lennon was gunned down outside his New York apartment building by a mentally ill fan with a violent misinterpretation of Catcher in the Rye. The dual anniversaries of Lennon’s murder and what would have bee... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

As Solvent, Zimbabwe’s Jason Amm has been releasing quirky analog synth-pop projects since 1997. Currently a resident of Toronto, Amm is best known for his release on Morr Music and Ghostly International, and is also the co-founder of more

Jun 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

