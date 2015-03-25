RSS

Nine Types Of Light

concertreview_tvontheradio.jpg.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Sara Bill

TV on the Radio delivered a carefree, free-spirited show for a sold-out Pabst Theater. more

Mar 25, 2015 12:40 PM Concert Reviews

blogimage6761.jpe

Art-rockers TV on the Radio return from a short hiatus with a newfound focus on matters of the heart on Nine Types of Light, a would-be romantic album that values love more as an escape from the woes of the world than as an end in and of itself. .. more

Apr 12, 2011 4:44 PM On Music

blogimage11428.jpe

Pro-Life Wisconsin announced a dual endorsement for governor, finding that both of the Republicans in the race—Mark Neumann and Scott Walker—are “100% pro-life.” No big deal, right, since the Republican Party is pro-life, right?W more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

blogimage6761.jpe

Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance. This lighthearted show is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular, having been performed on stages ac... more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES