RSS

Nineteen Thirteen

1913.jpg.jpe

Part of the thrill of any new Nineteen Thirteen releaseis hearing how the duo pushes the limits of their two-man drums/cello lineup. Thereare no perimeters on their sound. With each new release—and there have been alot of them lately—the band i.. more

Sep 11, 2017 7:58 PM On Music

nineteenthirteen1.jpg.jpe

David Luhrssen reviews The Dream, the new EP by Milwaukee's Nineteen Thirteen. more

Nov 30, 2016 9:37 AM Album Reviews

the-avett-brothers.jpg.jpe

It’s official: The outdoor music season is upon us, with numerous music-infused events taking place around Milwaukee this month. more

Jun 7, 2016 3:40 PM This Week in Milwaukee

nineteenthirteen.jpg.jpe

Photo by Doug Seymour

Nineteen Thirteen’s new album, Music for Time Travel, finds the duo blending modern techniques with classic inspiration. more

Jun 7, 2016 2:40 PM Local Music

theatrereview_coop_a_(bysydonialucchesi).jpg.jpe

Photo By Sydonia Lucchesi

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee, in collaboration with Danceworks, took a hauntingly dreamy approach in turning Danceworks’ Studio A into a mid-1800s mental hospital for Kelly Coffey’s a woman’s Place. The show includes aerial work and ru... more

Feb 16, 2016 5:05 PM Theater

Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including performances of the Milwaukee Ballet’s Cinderella and The Book of Mormon, as well as the launch of the Shepherd Express’ new website design. more

May 26, 2015 9:10 PM Around MKE

musicgateway_pattismith.jpg.jpe

Of all the great songwriters of the last half century, Patti Smith is one of the most unknowable. That’s not because Smith is particularly private or her work is evasive or more

Oct 14, 2014 12:22 AM Music Feature

localmusic.jpg.jpe

1913 was the year of calm before the storm—the year before European civilization shattered on the battlefields of World War I. In that year an artisan in a far corner of Europe—Romania—crafted a handsome cello. The instrument survived both ... more

Dec 18, 2013 1:19 AM Local Music

The superheroes are among us. Some patrol the dark streets of our town by night, others deliver toys to needy children by day. Real-life caped crusaders come in many costumes and with many agendas. The phenomenon is the subject of Heroes in... more

Oct 10, 2013 2:16 AM Books

From their snappy look and Romany-inspired name, one might assume Cream City Gypsys to be Milwaukee's latest exponents of the jazz genre Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli popularized so many decades ago. That's not more

Apr 26, 2013 3:26 PM Album Reviews

blogimage6884.jpe

Showcasing his off-kilter interpretation of Chicago house and juke music, 19-year-old Milwaukee producer Andy Petr this week released his debut EP for the Brooklyn electronic label Mixpak records, where he joins a roster including Lil Scrappy, Dr.. more

May 13, 2011 2:00 PM On Music

A chain of restaurants known as El Pollo Loco, specializing in chicken with a Mexican twist, is a common sight in Southern California. Locally, the Fiesta Garibaldi restaurant group operates two restaurants in a similar vein: the Chicken Pa... more

Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage6884.jpe

,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES