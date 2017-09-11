Nineteen Thirteen
Catch a Chill With These Two New Nineteen Thirteen Tracks
Part of the thrill of any new Nineteen Thirteen releaseis hearing how the duo pushes the limits of their two-man drums/cello lineup. Thereare no perimeters on their sound. With each new release—and there have been alot of them lately—the band i.. more
Sep 11, 2017 7:58 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nineteen Thirteen: The Dream
David Luhrssen reviews The Dream, the new EP by Milwaukee's Nineteen Thirteen. more
Nov 30, 2016 9:37 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: June 9-15
It’s official: The outdoor music season is upon us, with numerous music-infused events taking place around Milwaukee this month. more
Jun 7, 2016 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Nineteen Thirteen Look to the Past on ‘Music for Time Travel’
Nineteen Thirteen’s new album, Music for Time Travel, finds the duo blending modern techniques with classic inspiration. more
Jun 7, 2016 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Cooperative Performance MKE Recreates Mendota
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee, in collaboration with Danceworks, took a hauntingly dreamy approach in turning Danceworks’ Studio A into a mid-1800s mental hospital for Kelly Coffey’s a woman’s Place. The show includes aerial work and ru... more
Feb 16, 2016 5:05 PM Devin Settle Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including performances of the Milwaukee Ballet’s Cinderella and The Book of Mormon, as well as the launch of the Shepherd Express’ new website design. more
May 26, 2015 9:10 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Interpreting Patti Smith
Of all the great songwriters of the last half century, Patti Smith is one of the most unknowable. That’s not because Smith is particularly private or her work is evasive or more
Oct 14, 2014 12:22 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
No Guitars in Nineteen Thirteen
1913 was the year of calm before the storm—the year before European civilization shattered on the battlefields of World War I. In that year an artisan in a far corner of Europe—Romania—crafted a handsome cello. The instrument survived both ... more
Dec 18, 2013 1:19 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Costumed Activists, Caped Crime Fighters
The superheroes are among us. Some patrol the dark streets of our town by night, others deliver toys to needy children by day. Real-life caped crusaders come in many costumes and with many agendas. The phenomenon is the subject of Heroes in... more
Oct 10, 2013 2:16 AM David Luhrssen Books
Cream City Gypsys
From their snappy look and Romany-inspired name, one might assume Cream City Gypsys to be Milwaukee's latest exponents of the jazz genre Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli popularized so many decades ago. That's not more
Apr 26, 2013 3:26 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Local Music Wrap-Up: Andy Petr, Nineteen Thirteen, Waiting to Run
Showcasing his off-kilter interpretation of Chicago house and juke music, 19-year-old Milwaukee producer Andy Petr this week released his debut EP for the Brooklyn electronic label Mixpak records, where he joins a roster including Lil Scrappy, Dr.. more
May 13, 2011 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
El Rey del Pollo’s Chicken With a Mexican Twist
A chain of restaurants known as El Pollo Loco, specializing in chicken with a Mexican twist, is a common sight in Southern California. Locally, the Fiesta Garibaldi restaurant group operates two restaurants in a similar vein: the Chicken Pa... more
Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra: Symphony of a Thousand
Jun 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee