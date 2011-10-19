Nlcs
Brewers postseason program debacle
Let me preface this by saying that I am a huge supporter of the Brewers PR and Communications departments - I think they do amazing things. They have tapped into some great new markets and constantly come up with innovative ideas for the team to b.. more
Oct 19, 2011 3:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Game 6 time subject to change
Just in case you haven't heard it elsewhere, Sunday's game time is subject to change, based on the outcome of Saturday's ALCS game. As it stands, ALCS Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday night, meaning the Brewers are currently scheduled to play at 3.. more
Oct 15, 2011 2:18 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers fans - please don't leave early
With the NLCS heading back to Milwaukee for Game 6 on Sunday, I think it's time to address this.Sure, Monday's 12-3 loss to the Cardinals in Game 2 of the NLCS was embarrassing. It was a blow out and it wasn't a fun game to watch.However, it was.. more
Oct 15, 2011 2:11 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Keep the Cardinals whining to a minimum, please!
The Brewers won their NLDS series against the Diamondbacks last night and shortly thereafter found out they'd be facing the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS.On the plus side, the Brewers have home-field advantage. On the negative, they have to pla.. more
Oct 8, 2011 4:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Social Distortion w/ Civet and The Strangers
One of the most celebrated originators of the hardcore punk movement in the early 1980s, So-Cal rockers Social Distortion remain best known for their radio singles “Ball and Chain” and “Story of My Life,” as well as their iconic co more
Aug 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Nationals
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their rocky four-game series against the Washington Nationals this afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s Central Library Goes Green
The Central Library building,one of Mi,News Features more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Mailbag
I've had a chance to dig into the mailbag and give some well-deserved recognition to some Our favorite cheapies this year have been two Rhone reds: Abel Clement Cotes du Rhone and ,The Naked Vine more
Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
One Giant Heap of Mankind
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitzwhat a world, ain’a? So listen, just s walk ,Art for Art's Sake more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
So you want Brewers post-season tickets...
If you aren't a 20-game, 40-game or season seat holder, or have some sort of inside track to tickets we mortals don't know about, you don't have your hot little mandibles on Brewers post-season tickets. The lottery that the Brewers hold for single.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports