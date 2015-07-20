RSS

Noel Coward

moon over buffalo.jpg.jpe

bestevents.us

SummerStage continues its season of outdoor theater with Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo, a lighthearted farce about family life for a theater couple. Sean Duncan and Alicia Rice are enjoyable as,Theater more

Jul 20, 2015 10:03 AM Theater

More interesting than the zombies are the human survivors. In the third Living Dead movie by George Romero—the man most responsible for the space occupied in our imagination by zombies—mad science clashes with military madness, and fatalism... more

Sep 18, 2013 1:37 AM Home Movies

Early on in the 20th Century, a man destined to be known as a playwright and a couple destined to become known as actors met in New York City. The three were penniless at the time. They laughingly joked that when all three were rich and famous, .. more

Oct 14, 2010 1:49 AM Theater

My wife and made out annual late summer trip to Spring Green for the final openings of the American Player’s Theatrea trip cut short by openings that were occurring here in town. We did, however, manage to see a matinee of the APT’s thoroughly .. more

Aug 16, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage5938.jpe

The celebratory culture of New Orleans mixes with the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina in Milwaukee Rep's Fire on the Bayou: A Mardi Gras Musical Extravaganza, which runs through May 10 at the Stackner Cabaret. Written and directed by Kevin Ram... more

Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4151.jpe

In addition to influences like the Velvet Underground, Television, The Stooges and My Bloo and everything changes ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES