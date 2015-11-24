Nonprofits

RSS

Observed the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is a global movement that connects diverse individuals, communities and organizations via social media and encourages them to unite in celebrating philanthropy and giving back. more

Nov 24, 2015 7:57 PM Expresso

The Courtney Bella/Imagine a Day Foundation was created in 2008 by Brad Bella and takes its name from a poem his 10-year-old daughter, Courtney, wrote just weeks before an intoxicated driver claimed her life, along with the lives of her mot... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:19 PM Expresso

The nonprofit Together We Rise gives young adults and former foster youth the opportunity to help children in America’s foster care system. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:35 PM Expresso

Founded in 2004 by Executive Director John Arneson, the nonprofit Sober Alternative Living Services (SALS) Houses sponsors five voluntary, non-institutional sober living houses that offer more

Sep 24, 2014 2:14 AM Expresso

NewThreads of Hope, founded as a Wisconsin gift-in-kind charity in 1990, collects manufacturers’ and retailers’ overstocks, past season’s lines and other products to more

Jul 5, 2014 12:38 AM Expresso

Positioning itself as the preeminent connector and resource for nonprofit professionals, the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network (YNPN) includes more than more

Jun 4, 2014 8:16 PM Expresso

Founded in 1906, the nonprofit Children’s Outing Association (COA) serves Milwaukee children and families by offering educational and development programming throughout the year at its more

May 15, 2014 1:09 AM Expresso

Since 1991, the U.S.-based nonprofit Vibha has been positively impacting the lives of disadvantaged children around the world, including Milwaukee. The organization’s projects focus more

Mar 20, 2014 5:41 PM Expresso 1 Comments

Wellspring, a nonprofit educational retreat center and organic farm, was founded in Milwaukee in the early ’80s and not long after moved to its current location in Newberg (4382 Hickory Road more

Feb 13, 2014 3:28 AM Expresso

In 2006, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released academic standards for personal financial literacy, so when local businessman Lloyd Levin approached Milwaukee Public Schools more

Dec 20, 2013 12:54 AM Expresso

Founded in 2004 by Judith Singer, Being There-Reaching Out (BT-RO) is an entirely volunteer-run nonprofit that financially, emotionally and physically assists families of Wisconsin men or women more

Nov 27, 2013 1:37 AM Expresso

Since 1981, the nonprofit Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee (CSGM) has raised upwards of $5 million to support more than 60 local nonprofits focused on social justice, animal welfare and more

Oct 23, 2013 3:20 PM Expresso

It’s been a messy few weeks for those involved in the highly controversial lifetime grant the state awarded to the United Sportsmen of Wisconsin Foundation more

Sep 25, 2013 1:20 AM Expresso

