Nora Collins
Nora Collins’ ascent in the ranks of country music with commercial radio in mind continues apace with the release of the five-song EP, Nora Collins. Upping the ante from her previous recordings of her own compositions and those crafted with... more
Sep 20, 2016 3:16 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Found Footage Festival Celebrates Cinematic Weirdos and Other Art Previews
In 1917, Frenchartist Marcel Duchamp laid a urinal on its back, signed it “R. Mutt” and wrylyentitled it Fountain . When theSociety of Independent Artists declined to exhibit the work, Duchamp resignedfrom the board and took his epoc.. more
Nov 17, 2015 7:02 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Nora Collins: My Radio
My Radio is Brookfield country singer Nora Collins’ most commercial release yet. Its radio readiness comes from recording in Nashville with the same sorts of studio gloss, heavy guitar tones and rhythmic inflections derived from hip-hop. more
Sep 15, 2015 4:59 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Best of Milwaukee 2013: Music
Some artists just seem more dedicated than others. Though she’s barely out of high school, Brookfield native Nora Collins has gigged relentlessly over the last three years, averaging about 200 performances a year, charming audiences in any ... more
Nov 13, 2013 1:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2013
Nora Collins Commits Herself to Country Music
“I didn’t really know what I was doing. I just knew I like to write songs, and I enjoyed singing,” so says 19-year-old country singer Nora Collins of recording her first album more
Aug 5, 2013 12:41 PM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
The Gaslight Anthem w/ Fake Problems
On The Gaslight Anthem’s 2008 sophomore album, The ’59 Sound , the New Jersey group used hard-strummed punk guitars and classic-rock melodies to celebrate mid-century Americana, with songs like "Here's Looking at You, Kid more
Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee